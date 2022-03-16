Get tickets to Ben Rector's ‘The Joy of Music: Live' tour

Ben Rector teamed up with Kenny G, Snoop Dogg, Taylor Goldsmith, Dave Koz, The One Voice Children's Choir, an orchestra, a gospel choir, Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and Joy himself to make the premier album and short film of the year, The Joy of Music. Following the premiere of both in Chicago on March 9, Rector's tour - The Joy of Music: Live - will hit the road across the US throughout May and June. Purchase your tickets for the below dates now, and hear Rector's music throughout the week on SiriusXM's The Pulse (Ch. 5).

May 5, 2022 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

May 6, 2022 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

May 7, 2022 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

May 13, 2022 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

May 14, 2022 -TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

May 15, 2022 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

May 18, 2022 - Sandy Amphitheatre - Sandy, UT

May 19, 2022 - Sandy Amphitheatre - Sandy, UT

May 20, 2022 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

May 21, 2022 - Harrah's Stir Cove - Council Bluffs, IA

June 3, 2022 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

June 4, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

June 5, 2022 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

June 8, 2022 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

June 9, 2022 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

June 10, 2022 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

June 11, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

June 16, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

June 17, 2022 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

June 18, 2022 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

June 24, 2022 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

June 25, 2022 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN