Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get tickets to Ben Rector's ‘The Joy of Music: Live' tour

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ben Rector teamed up with Kenny G, Snoop Dogg, Taylor Goldsmith, Dave Koz, The One Voice Children's Choir, an orchestra, a gospel choir, Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and Joy himself to make the premier album and short film of the year, The Joy of Music. Following the premiere of both in Chicago on March 9, Rector's tour - The Joy of Music: Live - will hit the road across the US throughout May and June. Purchase your tickets for the below dates now, and hear Rector's music throughout the week on SiriusXM's The Pulse (Ch. 5).

Tour Dates

May 5, 2022 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

May 6, 2022 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

May 7, 2022 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

May 13, 2022 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

May 14, 2022 -TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

May 15, 2022 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

May 18, 2022 - Sandy Amphitheatre - Sandy, UT

May 19, 2022 - Sandy Amphitheatre - Sandy, UT

May 20, 2022 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

May 21, 2022 - Harrah's Stir Cove - Council Bluffs, IA

June 3, 2022 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

June 4, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

June 5, 2022 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

June 8, 2022 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

June 9, 2022 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

June 10, 2022 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

June 11, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

June 16, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

June 17, 2022 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

June 18, 2022 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

June 24, 2022 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

June 25, 2022 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
05:51pGET TICKETS TO BEN RECTOR'S &LSQUO;T : Live' tour
PU
10:18aDORINDA MEDLEY IS &LSQUO;SO EXCITED' : ‘I'm ready to press play'
PU
10:01aThe Joni Mitchell Channel Launching Exclusively on SiriusXM
PR
09:58aBINGE EVERY EPISODE OF &LSQUO;THE HI : Black Panther' podcast series
PU
09:28aSIRIUS XM : Honor Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of The Year, with her new chann..
PU
08:48aSIRIUS XM : How to attend Busted Open's ‘WrestleMania Party' featuring a roast of Da..
PU
03/15SIRIUS XM : Explore Maren Morris' genre-pushing music & muses on her own channel, My Churc..
PU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet..
CI
03/14SIRIUS XM : Listen to a live broadcast of the Met Opera's concert benefiting Ukraine
PU
03/14SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings (03/14/22)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 24 635 M 24 635 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,24 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.73%24 635
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.20%807
AUDACY, INC.13.23%419
HT&E LIMITED-13.81%414
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.73%405
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-10.67%187