SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get tickets to Carlos Santana's ‘An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live,' presented by SiriusXM

10/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana's An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live returns to the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with new 2022 dates presented by SiriusXM.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 9 at 10am PT for a special series of shows by one of the greatest guitarists in rock history, who will perform in an interactive intimate venue that will allow fans to rock with him throughout each evening. See the full list of dates below.House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has been uniquely reconfigured for the special Santana show. Fans within a few feet of Carlos can select from several intimate locations within the venue.

Hear Carlos Santana's music on SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl (Ch. 26), Deep Tracks (Ch. 27), Rock & Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310), and '70s on 7 (Ch. 7).

Residency Dates

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 582 M - -
Net income 2021 1 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 477 M 25 477 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,29 $
Average target price 7,53 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.14%25 477
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.34.11%953
AUDACY, INC.47.37%497
STINGRAY GROUP INC.7.89%404
HT&E LIMITED-17.30%308
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.45.41%234