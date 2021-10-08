Get tickets to Carlos Santana's ‘An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live,' presented by SiriusXM

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana's An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live returns to the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with new 2022 dates presented by SiriusXM.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 9 at 10am PT for a special series of shows by one of the greatest guitarists in rock history, who will perform in an interactive intimate venue that will allow fans to rock with him throughout each evening. See the full list of dates below.House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has been uniquely reconfigured for the special Santana show. Fans within a few feet of Carlos can select from several intimate locations within the venue.

Hear Carlos Santana's music on SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl (Ch. 26), Deep Tracks (Ch. 27), Rock & Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310), and '70s on 7 (Ch. 7).

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022