Get tickets to Carlos Santana's ‘An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live,' presented by SiriusXM

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana's An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live returns to the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with new 2022 dates presented by SiriusXM.
Tickets go on sale to the public on October 9 at 10am PT for a special series of shows by one of the greatest guitarists in rock history, who will perform in an interactive intimate venue that will allow fans to rock with him throughout each evening. See the full list of dates below.House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has been uniquely reconfigured for the special Santana show. Fans within a few feet of Carlos can select from several intimate locations within the venue.
Hear Carlos Santana's music on SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl (Ch. 26), Deep Tracks (Ch. 27), Rock & Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310), and '70s on 7 (Ch. 7).
Residency Dates
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Friday, February 4, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Friday, May 20, 2022
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Friday, May 27, 2022
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Disclaimer
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:04 UTC.