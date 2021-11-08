Hear a live simulcast of Country Music's Biggest Night & more on CMA Awards Radio

SiriusXM will simulcast Country Music's Biggest Night™ - the 55th Annual CMA Awards - live on November 11 at 8pm ET, as it also airs on ABC-TV.

From now through the end of this Thursday's CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56) is celebrating the can't-miss event by becoming CMA Awards Radio. Tune in to hear virtual backstage interviews with the nominees, performers, and presenters, along with a live broadcast from the Red Carpet, and a live, commercial-free simulcast of the CMA Awards. Hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan, the CMA Awards will feature the biggest artists and performances in country.

See which of your favorite country artists are in the running at CMAawards.com.

