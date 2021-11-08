Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hear a live simulcast of Country Music's Biggest Night & more on CMA Awards Radio

11/08/2021 | 03:08pm EST
SiriusXM will simulcast Country Music's Biggest Night™ - the 55th Annual CMA Awards - live on November 11 at 8pm ET, as it also airs on ABC-TV.

From now through the end of this Thursday's CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56) is celebrating the can't-miss event by becoming CMA Awards Radio. Tune in to hear virtual backstage interviews with the nominees, performers, and presenters, along with a live broadcast from the Red Carpet, and a live, commercial-free simulcast of the CMA Awards. Hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan, the CMA Awards will feature the biggest artists and performances in country.

See which of your favorite country artists are in the running at CMAawards.com.

For more information about The Highway, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 656 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 637 M 25 637 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,41 $
Average target price 7,45 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
