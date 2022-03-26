Hear live Ultra sets on SiriusXM: Kygo, Armin Van Buuren & more

After two long years of waiting, the days of eating, sleeping, raving and repeating live in Miami are officially back. But even if you can't make the return of Ultra Music Festival in person, we're brining the jam-packed lineup to you all weekend long from March 25 through March 27 with UMF Radio on Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 52), kicking off with Ookay live at 5pm ET.
UMF 2022 is sure to be a party after the cancelation of 2020 and virtual iteration, and we'll be bringing you live sets all throughout the weekend to power you through the last hours of your workday, pump up your weekend workout, soundtrack your pregame and much more. Hear streams of sets from EDM's biggest hitmakers and up-and-comers like Kygo, Armin Van Buuren, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, SOFI TUKKER, Carl Cox, Wax Motif, Krewella, Mija, Tchami and many more according to the schedule below (all times ET), plus interviews with your favorite DJs.
Ultra Music Festival Schedule
Saturday, March 26
Gareth Emery - 12am to 1am
Svdden Death - 1am to 2am
Andrew Rayel - 2am to 2:55am
Avira - 3am to 3:50am
Sullivan King - 3:50am to 4:50am
Aly & Fila - 4:50am to 5:45am
Frank Walker - 5:45am to 6:45am
Nicky Romero - 6:45am to 7:45am
Ookay - 7:45am to 8:45am
Timmy Trumpet - 8:45am to 9:45am
Dubvision - 9:45am to 10:45am
Svdden Death - 10:45am to 11:45am
Andrew Rayel - 11:45am to 12:45pm
Julian Jordan - 12:45pm to 1:45pm
Michael Bibi - 1:45pm to 3pm
Pendelum - 3pm to 4pm
Wax Motif - 4pm to 4:15pm
Sam Feldt - 4:15pm to 5pm
John Summit - 5pm to 5:30pm
Tchami - 5:30pm to 6:20pm
Dom Dolla - 6:20pm to 6:25pm
Oliver Heldens - 6:25pm to 7:25pm
Tiesto - 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Afrojack - 8:35pm to 9:35pm
Camelphat - 9:35pm to 10:30pm
Carl Cox - 10:30pm to 10:45pm
Illenium - 10:45pm to 12am
Sunday, March 27
Madeon - 12am to 1am
Mija B2B GG Magree - 1am to 2:30am
Mykris - 2:30am to 3:30am
Tommie Sunshine - 3:30am to 4:30am
Carl Cox - 4:30am to 7:30am
KSHMR - 7:30am to 8:30am
Slushii - 8:30am to 9:30am
Whethan - 9:30am-10:30am
Jauz B2B Nghtmre - 10:30am to 12pm
John Summit - 12pm to 1:30pm
Knife Party - 1:30pm to 2:30pm
Tiesto - 2:30pm to 3:30pm
Illenium - 3:30pm to 4:45pm
Acraze - 4:45pm to 5:10pm
Krewella - 5:10pm to 5:30pm
SOFI TUKKER - 5:30pm to 6pm
Kill The Noise - 6pm to 6:20pm
Armin Van Buuren - 6:20pm to 7:35pm
Cedric Gervais - 7:35pm to 7:40pm
David Guetta - 7:40pm to 8:55pm