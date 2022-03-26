Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Hear live Ultra sets on SiriusXM: Kygo, Armin Van Buuren & more

03/26/2022 | 10:21am EDT
After two long years of waiting, the days of eating, sleeping, raving and repeating live in Miami are officially back. But even if you can't make the return of Ultra Music Festival in person, we're brining the jam-packed lineup to you all weekend long from March 25 through March 27 with UMF Radio on Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 52), kicking off with Ookay live at 5pm ET.

Related: Feel the energy with Armin Van Buuren's exclusive music channel

UMF 2022 is sure to be a party after the cancelation of 2020 and virtual iteration, and we'll be bringing you live sets all throughout the weekend to power you through the last hours of your workday, pump up your weekend workout, soundtrack your pregame and much more. Hear streams of sets from EDM's biggest hitmakers and up-and-comers like Kygo, Armin Van Buuren, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, SOFI TUKKER, Carl Cox, Wax Motif, Krewella, Mija, Tchami and many more according to the schedule below (all times ET), plus interviews with your favorite DJs.

Ultra Music Festival Schedule Saturday, March 26

Gareth Emery - 12am to 1am

Svdden Death - 1am to 2am

Andrew Rayel - 2am to 2:55am

Avira - 3am to 3:50am

Sullivan King - 3:50am to 4:50am

Aly & Fila - 4:50am to 5:45am

Frank Walker - 5:45am to 6:45am

Nicky Romero - 6:45am to 7:45am

Ookay - 7:45am to 8:45am

Timmy Trumpet - 8:45am to 9:45am

Dubvision - 9:45am to 10:45am

Svdden Death - 10:45am to 11:45am

Andrew Rayel - 11:45am to 12:45pm

Julian Jordan - 12:45pm to 1:45pm

Michael Bibi - 1:45pm to 3pm

Pendelum - 3pm to 4pm

Wax Motif - 4pm to 4:15pm

Sam Feldt - 4:15pm to 5pm

John Summit - 5pm to 5:30pm

Tchami - 5:30pm to 6:20pm

Dom Dolla - 6:20pm to 6:25pm

Oliver Heldens - 6:25pm to 7:25pm

Tiesto - 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Afrojack - 8:35pm to 9:35pm

Camelphat - 9:35pm to 10:30pm

Carl Cox - 10:30pm to 10:45pm

Illenium - 10:45pm to 12am

Sunday, March 27

Madeon - 12am to 1am

Mija B2B GG Magree - 1am to 2:30am

Mykris - 2:30am to 3:30am

Tommie Sunshine - 3:30am to 4:30am

Carl Cox - 4:30am to 7:30am

KSHMR - 7:30am to 8:30am

Slushii - 8:30am to 9:30am

Whethan - 9:30am-10:30am

Jauz B2B Nghtmre - 10:30am to 12pm

John Summit - 12pm to 1:30pm

Knife Party - 1:30pm to 2:30pm

Tiesto - 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Illenium - 3:30pm to 4:45pm

Acraze - 4:45pm to 5:10pm

Krewella - 5:10pm to 5:30pm

SOFI TUKKER - 5:30pm to 6pm

Kill The Noise - 6pm to 6:20pm

Armin Van Buuren - 6:20pm to 7:35pm

Cedric Gervais - 7:35pm to 7:40pm

David Guetta - 7:40pm to 8:55pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
