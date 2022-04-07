Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:23:53 pm EDT
6.545 USD   -0.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saddest Factory Radio: Phoebe Bridgers plays music & more on her new SXM show

04/07/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If you don't know Phoebe Bridgers from her GRAMMY®-nominated album Punisher (or, perhaps, from inviting David Crosby's Twitter ire by smashing a guitar on Saturday Night Live), get a crash course in the singer-songwriter and Saddest Factory Records label CEO's essence of no-holds-barred vulnerability and beyond during her monthly show, Saddest Factory Radio with Phoebe Bridgers on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35). Catch up on the SXM App now.The show, which serves up "outside-of-the-box thinking and audio trust falls," features Bridgers at the helm guiding listeners through artist-to-artist conversations and, of course, her favorite songs. In the debut episode, Bridgers shared song recommendations for fans' questions - from soundtracking a stolen toothbrush with underscores' "Everybody's Dead!" to a drive through the Italian countryside set to "Dead End Street" by Blake Mills.

In the second episode, Bridgers turns the moodiness dial up to 11 yet again with music from "Silk Chiffon" collaborators MUNA, Better Oblivion Community Center counterpart Conor Oberst, indie powerhouse and New Pornographers vocalist Neko Case, former Chairlift co-founder and viral "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek and more. The theme of the month is music made for misery, which is when Bridgers arguably thinks songs feel the best.

Saddest Factory Radio airs on the first Thursday of each month at 6pm ET with additional encores on the following Friday at 10am ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, Sunday at 6pm ET and Tuesday at 12am ET.

Learn more about SiriusXMU and its shows.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 980 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 25 977 M 25 977 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,58 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.3.62%25 977
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.0.63%790
HT&E LIMITED-9.29%447
STINGRAY GROUP INC.1.43%397
AUDACY, INC.10.12%388
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-11.38%186