Saddest Factory Radio: Phoebe Bridgers plays music & more on her new SXM show

If you don't know Phoebe Bridgers from her GRAMMY®-nominated album Punisher (or, perhaps, from inviting David Crosby's Twitter ire by smashing a guitar on Saturday Night Live), get a crash course in the singer-songwriter and Saddest Factory Records label CEO's essence of no-holds-barred vulnerability and beyond during her monthly show, Saddest Factory Radio with Phoebe Bridgers on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35). Catch up on the SXM App now.The show, which serves up "outside-of-the-box thinking and audio trust falls," features Bridgers at the helm guiding listeners through artist-to-artist conversations and, of course, her favorite songs. In the debut episode, Bridgers shared song recommendations for fans' questions - from soundtracking a stolen toothbrush with underscores' "Everybody's Dead!" to a drive through the Italian countryside set to "Dead End Street" by Blake Mills.

In the second episode, Bridgers turns the moodiness dial up to 11 yet again with music from "Silk Chiffon" collaborators MUNA, Better Oblivion Community Center counterpart Conor Oberst, indie powerhouse and New Pornographers vocalist Neko Case, former Chairlift co-founder and viral "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek and more. The theme of the month is music made for misery, which is when Bridgers arguably thinks songs feel the best.

Saddest Factory Radio airs on the first Thursday of each month at 6pm ET with additional encores on the following Friday at 10am ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, Sunday at 6pm ET and Tuesday at 12am ET.

