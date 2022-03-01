Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Saddest Factory Radio: Phoebe Bridgers shares music & more on new SiriusXM show

03/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
If you don't know Phoebe Bridgers from her GRAMMY®-nominated album Punisher (or, perhaps, from inviting David Crosby's Twitter ire by smashing a guitar on Saturday Night Live), prepare to get a crash course in the singer-songwriter and Saddest Factory Records label CEO's essence of no-holds-barred vulnerability and beyond during an all-new monthly show. Starting on March 3 at 6pm and 9pm ET, SiriusXM and Bridgers are coming together for Saddest Factory Radio with Phoebe Bridgers, available on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35).Saddest Factory Radio will fall in line with the label's aesthetics and promises "outside-of-the-box thinking and audio trust falls." As host, Bridgers will guide listeners through artist-to-artist conversations and, of course, play her favorite songs. The show will also showcase Saddest Factory Records artists such as MUNA, Claud and more. In the debut episode, hear Bridgers share song recommendations for fans' questions - from soundtracking a stolen toothbrush with underscores' "Everybody's Dead!" to a drive through the Italian countryside set to "Dead End Street" by Blake Mills.

"In my personal life, I have always had a radio show; punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can't wait to do it professionally," Bridgers said.

Bridgers started Saddest Factory Records in October 2020 following the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Punisher. Since then Saddest Factory, a play on the word "satisfactory," has championed a community of emerging talent. Bridgers has also garnered four GRAMMY® nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album, plus Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for her single "Kyoto." Punisher also earned Bridgers her first Billboard No. 1 on the Emerging Artist Chart.

Saddest Factory Radio will air the first Thursday of each month at 6pm ET with additional encores on the following Friday at 10am ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, Sunday at 6pm ET and Tuesday at 12am ET.

For more information about SiriusXMU, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
