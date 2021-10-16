Log in
Sirius XM : 2021-22 NBA Season Tips Off on SiriusXM October 19

10/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live broadcasts of every game from Opening Night through NBA Finals

SiriusXM NBA Radio channel features in-depth NBA talk daily with analysis from former players, execs and coaches including Greg Anthony, Amin Elhassan, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Eddie Johnson, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue, Brian Scalabrine and Reggie Theus

NEW YORK - October 14, 2021 - SiriusXM will provide NBA fans with extensive coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season, offering live play-by-play of every game from Opening Night through The Finals, plus daily in-depth talk and analysis on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The NBA begins its season on Tuesday, October 19, with an All-Star loaded doubleheader. At 7:30 pm ET the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, host Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets in a rematch of last season's seven-game conference semifinals series. SiriusXM hosts Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine will host a special show live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee starting at 6 pm ET and leading into the game broadcast.

Bucks-Nets will be followed by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors visiting LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center at 10 pm ET.

NBA programming is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SXM App. With the SXM App fans get access to the official radio broadcasts of all 30 NBA teams, ensuring they can hear their favorite team's announcers for every game. All 30 NBA team play-by-play channels are also available in vehicles equipped with next generation SiriusXM with 360L radios. Channels for games on SiriusXM can be found at SiriusXM.com/NBAschedules.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio. The channel airs nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 86) and on the SXM App and offers live game broadcasts and a daily schedule of NBA-focused news and talk.

Each weekday, Frank Isola and former NBA big man Brian Scalabrine host The Starting Lineup from 7 to 10 am ET. They are followed by No Look Pass from 10 am to 1 pm ET, which features a rotating group of analysts that includes Greg Anthony, Amin Elhassan, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue and Reggie Theus alongside lead hosts Brian Custer, Evan Cohen and Zach Harper. Rick Kamla and former guard Antonio Daniels host Give and Go each weekday from 1 to 4 pm ET. Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson continue to host NBA Today weekdays from 4 to 7 pm ET.

Earlier this year, SiriusXM NBA Radio also launched a new show focused entirely on the WNBA. WNBA Central with Holly Rowe, hosted by the veteran broadcaster and Emmy-nominee, airs Fridays at noon ET.

SiriusXM NBA Radio's roster of hosts also includes Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Sarah Kustok, Gerald Brown, Howard Beck, Tom Byrne, Tina Cervasio, Howard David, Noah Eagle, Brian Geltzeiler, Michael Grady, Jonathan Hood, Jason Jackson, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Pat O'Keefe and Mike Yam.

SiriusXM NBA Radio is presenting a series of season-preview shows dedicated to every NBA team leading up to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The preview shows can be heard anytime on the SXM App here: siriusxm.us/NBASeasonPreviews

###

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:
Andrew FitzPatrick, [email protected]
Kevin Bruns, [email protected]

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
