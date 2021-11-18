Sirius XM : Adele gets candid about her new music & more in a special interview with John Mayer

SiriusXM is making history with an exclusive interview of Adele hosted by none other than John Mayer, who described her answers as "evolved, honest, and insightful." Listen as the two award-winning singers discuss everything about Adele's new album, 30, her future touring plans, and even marriage advice.

Tune in to SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2) on November 19 at 7am ET to hear the premiere of the special, catch it during one of the Hits 1 and The Pulse (Ch. 5) replay times below, or stream it on the SXM app for a limited time after its debut. For a preview, check out the YouTube clips below.

November 19 at 7am

November 19 at 12pm

November 19 at 3pm

November 19 at 6pm

November 19 at 11am

November 19 at 2pm

November 19 at 5pm

November 19 at 9pm