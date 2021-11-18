Log in
Sirius XM : Adele gets candid about her new music & more in a special interview with John Mayer

11/18/2021
SiriusXM is making history with an exclusive interview of Adele hosted by none other than John Mayer, who described her answers as "evolved, honest, and insightful." Listen as the two award-winning singers discuss everything about Adele's new album, 30, her future touring plans, and even marriage advice.

Tune in to SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2) on November 19 at 7am ET to hear the premiere of the special, catch it during one of the Hits 1 and The Pulse (Ch. 5) replay times below, or stream it on the SXM app for a limited time after its debut. For a preview, check out the YouTube clips below.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

November 19 at 7am

November 19 at 12pm

November 19 at 3pm

November 19 at 6pm

November 19 at 11am

November 19 at 2pm

November 19 at 5pm

November 19 at 9pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 308 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 26 517 M 26 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
