Sirius XM : Andy Cohen Expands Radio Andy to Become the Ultimate Destination for Pop Culture

Andy Cohen, the creator and content curator of Radio Andy (Ch. 102), has signed a three-year contract extension with SiriusXM to continue bringing the very best of entertainment, pop culture and celebrity to the airwaves. In addition to Andy's own show, Andy Cohen Live, Radio Andy is also home to Reality Checked with Amy Phillips, Jeff Lewis Live, Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley, Gayle King in the House and more. Plus, fan-favorite shows like It's Me, TINX and The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham will now air on the channel.

"Our roster of big-name talent, mixed with folks who soon will be big-name talent, makes Radio Andy the perfect hub for everything pop culture," Cohen said.

See the channel's full weekly lineup below, and start listening to Radio Andy now.

MONDAY

10-11am: Andy Cohen Live

11am-12pm: Andy Cohen Live Archives

12-1pm: Jeff Lewis Live

2-4pm: The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham

4-5pm: Reality Checked with Amy Phillips

5-6pm: Bevelations

TUESDAY

10-11am: Andy Cohen Live

11am-12pm: The News with John Hill

12-1pm: Jeff Lewis Live

2-4pm: The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham

4-5pm: Reality Checked with Amy Phillips

5-6pm: Bevelations

WEDNESDAY

10-11am: Andy Cohen Live

11am-12pm: It's Me, TINX

12-1pm: Jeff Lewis Live

2-4pm: The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham

4-5pm: Reality Checked with Amy Phillips

5-6pm: Bevelations

THURSDAY

10-11am: Andy Cohen Live

11am-12pm: Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley

12-1pm: Jeff Lewis Live

1-2pm: Sandyland

2-4pm: The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham

4-5pm: Reality Checked with Amy Phillips

5-6pm: Gayle King in the House

FRIDAY

9-10am: Here's What Happened Live*

10-11am: Andy Cohen Live

11am-12pm: The Smith Sisters**

12-1pm: Jeff Lewis Live

1-2pm: Alter Family Politics

2-4pm: The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham

4-5pm: Reality Checked with Amy Phillips

5-6pm: Bevelations

*Starting in January, Here's What Happened Live will move to 11am on Fridays.

**Starting in January, Smith Sisters Live will be Monday through Friday from 9-10am.