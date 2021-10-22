Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Assemble your ‘Squid Game' team to dive into the music from the Netflix phenomenon

10/22/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
If you've been spending any time online lately, it's nearly impossible to ignore Squid Game, the No. 2 (in the US) streaming Netflix show taking the platform and social media by storm. And now, you can hear a deep dive into the music from the smash-hit Korean series during a special on Symphony Hall (Ch. 76).

Squid Game: The Soundtrack is the latest episode of the channel's Classics on Film series, which will take listeners on a journey throughout the songs that soundtracked every failure, triumph, heartbreak, twist, and beyond. Relive the most memorable moments with Gi-hun, Sae-byeok, and other players through the music of the show with added commentary and insight from host Vincent Caruso, who breaks down sonic elements and world building through score (as composed by Jung Jae-il, also known for his work on Parasite).

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 592 M - -
Net income 2021 1 209 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 24 748 M 24 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.67%24 748
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.98%982
AUDACY, INC.42.51%481
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.37%404
HT&E LIMITED-17.84%311
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.44.95%233