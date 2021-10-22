Sirius XM : Assemble your ‘Squid Game' team to dive into the music from the Netflix phenomenon

If you've been spending any time online lately, it's nearly impossible to ignore Squid Game, the No. 2 (in the US) streaming Netflix show taking the platform and social media by storm. And now, you can hear a deep dive into the music from the smash-hit Korean series during a special on Symphony Hall (Ch. 76).

Squid Game: The Soundtrack is the latest episode of the channel's Classics on Film series, which will take listeners on a journey throughout the songs that soundtracked every failure, triumph, heartbreak, twist, and beyond. Relive the most memorable moments with Gi-hun, Sae-byeok, and other players through the music of the show with added commentary and insight from host Vincent Caruso, who breaks down sonic elements and world building through score (as composed by Jung Jae-il, also known for his work on Parasite).