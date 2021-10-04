Sirius XM : Attend the ‘Slippery When Wet' 35th Anniversary Virtual Roundtable with Jon Bon Jovi, hosted by P!nk

In honor of 35 years of the iconic album that gave us Bon Jovi hits like "Livin' on a Prayer," "You Give Love a Bad Name," and "Wanted Dead or Alive," SiriusXM is presenting a Slippery When Wet 35th Anniversary Virtual Roundtable with Jon Bon Jovi himself and hosted by P!nk on October 6 - and we have your chance to attend! Details below to enter.

EMAIL rsvp@siriusxm.com

INCLUDE "Jon Bon Jovi" in the subject line of the email and your full name, valid email, and cell phone number in the email.

Don't miss this one-hour roundtable discussion of Bon Jovi's landmark Slippery When Wet album in celebration of its 35th anniversary. As both a friend and fan of the band, P!nk will speak with Jon Bon Jovi and band members Tico Torres, David Bryan, and Hugh McDonald as well as other guests including Wayne Isham and Curt Marvis, who directed the videos for "You Give Love A Bad Name," "Livin' on a Prayer," and "Wanted Dead or Alive."

All requests must be received by 7pm ET on October 5. Forty (40) eligible responders will have their chance to be a part of this virtual event on August 24. Must be a US resident least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

Check back soon for broadcast information on Bon Jovi Radio (Ch. 709) on the SXM App.