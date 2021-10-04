Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Attend the ‘Slippery When Wet' 35th Anniversary Virtual Roundtable with Jon Bon Jovi, hosted by P!nk

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
In honor of 35 years of the iconic album that gave us Bon Jovi hits like "Livin' on a Prayer," "You Give Love a Bad Name," and "Wanted Dead or Alive," SiriusXM is presenting a Slippery When Wet 35th Anniversary Virtual Roundtable with Jon Bon Jovi himself and hosted by P!nk on October 6 - and we have your chance to attend! Details below to enter.

HOW TO GET YOUR CHANCE
  • EMAIL rsvp@siriusxm.com
  • INCLUDE "Jon Bon Jovi" in the subject line of the email and your full name, valid email, and cell phone number in the email.

Don't miss this one-hour roundtable discussion of Bon Jovi's landmark Slippery When Wet album in celebration of its 35th anniversary. As both a friend and fan of the band, P!nk will speak with Jon Bon Jovi and band members Tico Torres, David Bryan, and Hugh McDonald as well as other guests including Wayne Isham and Curt Marvis, who directed the videos for "You Give Love A Bad Name," "Livin' on a Prayer," and "Wanted Dead or Alive."

All requests must be received by 7pm ET on October 5. Forty (40) eligible responders will have their chance to be a part of this virtual event on August 24. Must be a US resident least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

Check back soon for broadcast information on Bon Jovi Radio (Ch. 709) on the SXM App.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 579 M - -
Net income 2021 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 24 789 M 24 789 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,12 $
Average target price 7,59 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.00%24 789
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.34.11%944
AUDACY, INC.58.70%535
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.80%403
HT&E LIMITED-14.59%316
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.49.66%241