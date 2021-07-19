Sirius XM : Beat the heat with 6 chill & refreshing music channels, from soft rock to acoustic pop

Summer temperatures are rising, and SiriusXM has the coolest soundtrack to help you beat the heat. Kick back with an ice-cold drink and click below to hear all six channels designed to help you stay cool- featuring smooth-sailing soft rock from Christopher Cross and Hall & Oates, electronic grooves from Kygo and Disclosure, soothing new age tunes from Enya and Brian Eno, intimate acoustic performances from Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves, and much more.

Whether you're relaxing under the sun or unwinding in the air conditioning, don't miss our Cool Off channels on the SXM App now.