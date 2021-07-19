Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Beat the heat with 6 chill & refreshing music channels, from soft rock to acoustic pop

07/19/2021 | 10:06am EDT
Summer temperatures are rising, and SiriusXM has the coolest soundtrack to help you beat the heat. Kick back with an ice-cold drink and click below to hear all six channels designed to help you stay cool- featuring smooth-sailing soft rock from Christopher Cross and Hall & Oates, electronic grooves from Kygo and Disclosure, soothing new age tunes from Enya and Brian Eno, intimate acoustic performances from Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves, and much more.

Whether you're relaxing under the sun or unwinding in the air conditioning, don't miss our Cool Off channels on the SXM App now.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 414 M - -
Net income 2021 1 028 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 26 140 M 26 140 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,39 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.31%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.36.45%997
AUDACY, INC.38.87%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.17.15%465
HT&E LIMITED-11.35%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.48.51%249