Sirius XM : Bruce shares his two cents in a new money-themed episode of his SiriusXM series

You'll be seeing green when Bruce Springsteen queues up a selection of songs all about money during another edition of his SiriusXM radio series - titled From My Home To Yours, Volume 28: Money Honey.

Volume 28 will feature music by Wanda Jackson, The Killers, Vampire Weekend, James Brown, Clarence Clemons, and more. Don't miss the debut of the new episode on E Street Radio (Ch. 20) on September 15 at 10am ET, or hear it during the times below and anytime on the SiriusXM App after its debut.

Volume 28 is the latest edition of SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Bruce selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the show on the SiriusXM App here.

September 15 at 10am and 6pm

September 16 at 12pm

September 17 at 6am and 4pm

September 18 at 2pm

September 19 at 10pm

September 20 at 7am

September 21 at 12am