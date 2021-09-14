Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Bruce shares his two cents in a new money-themed episode of his SiriusXM series

09/14/2021 | 10:52am EDT
You'll be seeing green when Bruce Springsteen queues up a selection of songs all about money during another edition of his SiriusXM radio series - titled From My Home To Yours, Volume 28: Money Honey.

Volume 28 will feature music by Wanda Jackson, The Killers, Vampire Weekend, James Brown, Clarence Clemons, and more. Don't miss the debut of the new episode on E Street Radio (Ch. 20) on September 15 at 10am ET, or hear it during the times below and anytime on the SiriusXM App after its debut.

Volume 28 is the latest edition of SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Bruce selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the show on the SiriusXM App here.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

September 15 at 10am and 6pm

September 16 at 12pm

September 17 at 6am and 4pm

September 18 at 2pm

September 19 at 10pm

September 20 at 7am

September 21 at 12am

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 24 505 M 24 505 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.81%24 505
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.25%982
AUDACY, INC.35.63%457
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.62%411
HT&E LIMITED-10.81%336
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.17.09%188