  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Sirius XM : Catch Mike ‘Coach K' Krzyzewski on the 17th season of ‘Basketball & Beyond'

10/20/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
As he enters his final season in a Hall of Fame career as head coach of the Duke University Blue Devils, Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski will host the premiere episode of the 17th season of his weekly SiriusXM show, Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, on October 21 at 6pm ET.

Throughout the college basketball season, a new edition of Basketball and Beyond will air every Thursday at 6pm ET on both ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84) and SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371). After they debut, episodes can be accessed anytime on the SXM App. For more information visit SiriusXM.com/ESPNUonSXM.

Basketball and Beyond features Coach K and co-host Dave Sims discussing basketball as well as the headline stories from the larger sports world, and interviewing successful people from many different walks of life. On Thursday's debut, Krzyzewski's guests will be seven-time Olympic Gold Medal-winning swimmer Katie Ledecky as well as Jeff Vinik, owner of the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Dave and I are extremely fortunate to start our 17th season of Basketball and Beyond together," said Krzyzewski. "During the demands of a college basketball season, this show is something I truly look forward to each week. It provides us with the opportunity to find out what makes such prominent guests great, to determine why and how leaders do what they do, and to have some fun within the world of sports and beyond. I am honored to be part of the SiriusXM team, and we'll be sure that our listeners enjoy the journey of the 2021-22 season right along with us."

"It is extraordinary what Coach has accomplished in his career, and the impact he has had on people both in basketball and the world beyond it," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "It is a unique privilege to hear his perspective on the game and the larger world around it for an hour every week, and his conversations with other people at the top of their professions are always fascinating. This season those conversations will be extra special, and we are pleased and honored that he will be sharing the journey with all of us on SiriusXM."

In June, Krzyzewski announced that this season will be his final year of coaching, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest careers in the history of sports. In a 46-year Hall of Fame career as a head coach, first at Army West Point (1975-80) then Duke (1980-present), Krzyzewski has amassed an NCAA-record 1,170 victories while mentoring hundreds of players. In 41 seasons at Duke, he led the Blue Devils to five NCAA national championships - 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015 - and 12 Final Fours. As the head coach of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, Coach K won three Olympic gold medals, two FIBA World Championship gold medals and one FIBA Americas Championship gold medal.

Through Coach K's final year as Duke's head coach, listeners can tune in to hear live broadcasts of Blue Devils basketball games throughout the season. Duke tips off its season on November 9 against Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. That game can be heard on SiriusXM channel 81 and on the SXM App. Channels for future games can be found at siriusxm.com/ncaamonsxm.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 16:51:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
