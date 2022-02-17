Sirius XM : Catch a juicy SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen & the ‘And Just Like That' cast

Grab your vintage Roberto Cavalli, a pair of Manolos and, of course, a cosmopolitan. Andy Cohen is hosting a virtual SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of And Just Like That. Like the show, the interview will also be Samantha-free, featuring guests Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley) and Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), plus a lucky audience of SiriusXM subscribers. The interview premieres on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) on February 17 at 11am ET with replay times below.And Just Like That is the follow-up to Sex and the City, the show that taught us that dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. And with all the chatter surrounding AJLT, there's definitely no shortage of topics to gossip about. You'll hear the cast discuss the possibility of a second season, the evolution of their sex scenes, political correctness, and including Samantha's character through text messages.

Related: Reflect on the biggest 2022 Oscar snubs & surprises with host Kyle Anderson

February 17 at 11am and 8pm

February 18 at 12am, 4am, 7am, and 11pm

February 19 at 2am and 12pm

February 20 at 5pm and 11pm

For more information on Radio Andy, click here.