Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Catch a juicy SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen & the ‘And Just Like That' cast

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grab your vintage Roberto Cavalli, a pair of Manolos and, of course, a cosmopolitan. Andy Cohen is hosting a virtual SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of And Just Like That. Like the show, the interview will also be Samantha-free, featuring guests Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley) and Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), plus a lucky audience of SiriusXM subscribers. The interview premieres on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) on February 17 at 11am ET with replay times below.And Just Like That is the follow-up to Sex and the City, the show that taught us that dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. And with all the chatter surrounding AJLT, there's definitely no shortage of topics to gossip about. You'll hear the cast discuss the possibility of a second season, the evolution of their sex scenes, political correctness, and including Samantha's character through text messages.

Related: Reflect on the biggest 2022 Oscar snubs & surprises with host Kyle Anderson

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

February 17 at 11am and 8pm

February 18 at 12am, 4am, 7am, and 11pm

February 19 at 2am and 12pm

February 20 at 5pm and 11pm

For more information on Radio Andy, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
09:58aSIRIUS XM : Hear Phish Radio's live concert broadcasts, specials & more from Riviera Maya,..
PU
09:48aSIRIUS XM : Catch a juicy SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen & the ‘And Just Like Th..
PU
09:28aSIRIUS XM : Hear LeBron James' favorite songs & commentary during the ‘UNINTERRUPTED..
PU
02/16SIRIUS XM : Discover your new favorite star-studded, thought-provoking & nail-biting podca..
PU
02/16SIRIUS XM : Get presale access to Luke Bryan's new Las Vegas dates at Resorts World Theatr..
PU
02/16SIRIUS XM : Catch all the NBA All-Star 2022 action with live broadcasts, analysis, intervi..
PU
02/15SIRIUS XM : Country singer & actress Kellie Pickler is The Highway's newest host
PU
02/15SIRIUS XM : Listen to Avril Lavigne's special ‘Small Stage Series' concert at The Ro..
PU
02/15SIRIUS XM : Go behind the scenes of the Foo Fighters' new horror-comedy film ‘Studio..
PU
02/15SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (02/15/22)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 24 359 M 24 359 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%24 359
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.9.66%854
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.45%411
HT&E LIMITED-7.62%385
AUDACY, INC.-9.34%319
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-1.51%205