SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Catch a new episode of Bruce Springsteen's SiriusXM show on Inauguration Day

01/19/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Ahead of his virtual performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Bruce Springsteen will present a new episode of his acclaimed show on SiriusXM's E Street Radio (Ch. 20).

During From My Home To Yours, Volume 17: Lawyers, Guns and Money: An Inaugural Special, listeners will hear Springsteen reflect on the times we're living in and spin songs by Leonard Cohen, Jay-Z, Link Wray, Run The Jewels, Warren Zevon, and more. Check out the Volume 17 schedule below, and hear the entire episode on the SiriusXM app after its debut here.

Volume 17 is the latest episode in SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Springsteen selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the series on the SiriusXM app here.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

January 20 at 10am and 6pm

January 21 at 6am and 3pm

January 22 at 10am and 4pm

January 23 at 12am, 8am, and 5pm

January 24 at 9am and 6pm

January 25 at 7am and 4pm

January 26 at 12am and 8am

Hear segments from episodes of From My Home To Yours in the YouTube playlist below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 19:51:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 166x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 24 647 M 24 647 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 5,80 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.95%24 647
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.14.02%797
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.35.63%462
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.32%416
HT&E LIMITED-2.70%370
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.12.61%176
