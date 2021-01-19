Sirius XM : Catch a new episode of Bruce Springsteen's SiriusXM show on Inauguration Day

Ahead of his virtual performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Bruce Springsteen will present a new episode of his acclaimed show on SiriusXM's E Street Radio (Ch. 20).

During From My Home To Yours, Volume 17: Lawyers, Guns and Money: An Inaugural Special, listeners will hear Springsteen reflect on the times we're living in and spin songs by Leonard Cohen, Jay-Z, Link Wray, Run The Jewels, Warren Zevon, and more. Check out the Volume 17 schedule below, and hear the entire episode on the SiriusXM app after its debut here.

Volume 17 is the latest episode in SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Springsteen selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the series on the SiriusXM app here.

January 20 at 10am and 6pm

January 21 at 6am and 3pm

January 22 at 10am and 4pm

January 23 at 12am, 8am, and 5pm

January 24 at 9am and 6pm

January 25 at 7am and 4pm

January 26 at 12am and 8am

Hear segments from episodes of From My Home To Yours in the YouTube playlist below.