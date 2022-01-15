Sirius XM : Catch all the 2022 NFL playoff action, expert analysis & exclusive interviews on SiriusXM

After a 17-game season, the 2022 NFL playoffs are officially here - and SiriusXM is your home for all of the games and highlights. For Super Wild Card Weekend, January 15-17, the top-seeded Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are on bye as the remaining 12 teams compete for a spot in the divisional round. See the game schedule below, and start listening to SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) now.

Throughout the playoffs, listeners will be able to hear live play-by-play coverage of every matchup, as well as updates and commentary from SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) hosts and analysts Gil Brandt, Tim Brown, James Lofton, and Bill Polian, former NFL executives Mark Dominik and Pat Kirwan, and former players Erik Coleman, Charles Davis, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, A.J. Hawk, Torry Holt, Brad Hopkins, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Todd Haley, Matt Cassel, and Max Starks.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans such as Mike Haynes, JT The Brick (aka John Tournour), Brett Favre, Torrey Smith, Jordan Palmer, Solomon Wilcots, Bob Papa, Charlie Weis, Howard Balzer, Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, John Clayton, Zig Fracassi, Dan Leberfeld, Bill Lekas, Alex Marvez, Lance Medow, Tom Pelissero, Shae Peppler, Jeff Rickard, Bruce Murray, and Steve Torre.

January 15

4:30pm ET - Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15pm ET - New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

January 16

1:00pm ET - Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:30pm ET - San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

8:15pm ET - Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

January 17

8:15 pm ET - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

