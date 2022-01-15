Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Catch all the 2022 NFL playoff action, expert analysis & exclusive interviews on SiriusXM

01/15/2022 | 09:05am EST
After a 17-game season, the 2022 NFL playoffs are officially here - and SiriusXM is your home for all of the games and highlights. For Super Wild Card Weekend, January 15-17, the top-seeded Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are on bye as the remaining 12 teams compete for a spot in the divisional round. See the game schedule below, and start listening to SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) now.

Throughout the playoffs, listeners will be able to hear live play-by-play coverage of every matchup, as well as updates and commentary from SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) hosts and analysts Gil Brandt, Tim Brown, James Lofton, and Bill Polian, former NFL executives Mark Dominik and Pat Kirwan, and former players Erik Coleman, Charles Davis, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, A.J. Hawk, Torry Holt, Brad Hopkins, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Todd Haley, Matt Cassel, and Max Starks.

Related: Tom Brady on the Bucs-Eagles playoff game, Gronkowski's dinner snub & more

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans such as Mike Haynes, JT The Brick (aka John Tournour), Brett Favre, Torrey Smith, Jordan Palmer, Solomon Wilcots, Bob Papa, Charlie Weis, Howard Balzer, Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, John Clayton, Zig Fracassi, Dan Leberfeld, Bill Lekas, Alex Marvez, Lance Medow, Tom Pelissero, Shae Peppler, Jeff Rickard, Bruce Murray, and Steve Torre.

January 15

4:30pm ET - Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15pm ET - New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

January 16

1:00pm ET - Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:30pm ET - San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

8:15pm ET - Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

January 17

8:15 pm ET - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Related: Former NFL star Willie Colon joins Morning Men cast on Mad Dog Sports Radio

For more information about SiriusXM NFL Radio, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 14:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 660 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 24 717 M 24 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.68%24 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.11.34%880
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.87%413
HT&E LIMITED-1.43%412
AUDACY, INC.-4.28%339
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-2.49%203