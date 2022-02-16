Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Catch all the NBA All-Star 2022 action with live broadcasts, analysis, interviews & more

02/16/2022 | 01:16pm EST
Hear extensive coverage of NBA All-Star 2022 from February 17-20 with special live programming from Cleveland on SiriusXM NBA Radio (Ch. 86), plus the live broadcasts of the 71st NBA All-Star Game and other popular All-Star events from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Related: Celebrate Black History Month with sports icons, HBCU games & more

SiriusXM NBA Radio's coverage of NBA All-Star 2022 will include live shows hosted by former players Eddie Johnson, Rick Mahorn and Brian Scalabrine, as well as SiriusXM analysts Frank Isola and Justin Termine. Listeners will hear in-depth analysis of the league's players and teams at the season's midpoint, plus one-on-one interviews with dozens of current and former NBA players in town for the weekend's events.

The channel will broadcast live from the media center in Cleveland on February 17 from 1-7pm ET and February 18 from 10-4pm ET and from the NBA All-Star Practice on February 19 from 11-2pm ET.

On February 19 at 2pm ET, SiriusXM NBA Radio will air live play-by-play coverage of the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, featuring a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) men's basketball matchup between Howard University and Morgan State University at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. SiriusXM's broadcast will feature Jason Jackson as the play-by-play voice and NBA Champion and HBCU alum Rick Mahorn as the game analyst.

Related: Follow SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter

SiriusXM subscribers will also get ESPN Radio's broadcasts of the NBA All-Star Game on February 20 at 8pm ET as well the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night events (Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW Three-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk) on February 19 at 8pm ET and the Clorox Rising Stars game on February 18 at 9pm ET. These broadcasts will air on both ESPN Radio (Ch. 80) and on SiriusXM NBA Radio (Ch 86).For more on the SiriusXM NBA Radio channel, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
