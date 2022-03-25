Sirius XM : Catch every Sweet 16 & Elite Eight matchup live on SiriusXM

It's a favorite time of year for sports fans: March Madness®. As the college basketball postseason gets underway, SiriusXM is offering listeners live coverage of every Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchup this weekend on ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84).

College basketball fans can also tune in to several college sports-focused channels for daily coverage and expert analysis of many of their favorite teams and conferences: SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (Ch. 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (Ch. 374) and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (Ch. 375). Conference tournament broadcasts heard on SiriusXM are provided by ESPN Radio, Westwood One, LEARFIELD, Compass Media and Van Wagner.

From the highly anticipated Elite Eight games featuring Duke and Texas Tech to Villanova and Houston, don't miss a second of live game action, exclusive interviews and more. Additionally, find out how you can keep up with March Madness throughout the month below.

On March 13, tune in to Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82) as Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Steve Torre host special Selection Sunday coverage, live from 5-9pm ET.

ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84) will air Selection Sunday specials from 5-11pm ET. At 5pm ET, Fran Fraschilla and Jon Crispin will host coverage of the men's bracket reveal, then Nicole Auerbach and Krista Blunk will take over as the women's bracket is announced at 8pm ET.

The official NCAA Tournament Selection Show produced by Westwood One will air on CBS Sports Radio (Ch. 158) from 6-9pm ET and will cover the reveal of both the men's and women's tournament brackets. The shows will feature interviews with special guests, including team coaches as well as NCAA Men's Basketball Committee Chair Tom Burnett and NCAA Women's Basketball Committee Chair Nina King.

From the First Four® on March 15-16 through the Final Four® and National Championship game on April 2 and 4, SiriusXM will air every game - from the tip to the final buzzer - of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

SiriusXM will also air NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship games, this year carrying more live play-by-play than ever before, from the Sweet 16 games through the Women's Final Four® and championship game.

All Men's and Women's NCAA Tournament game broadcasts are provided to SiriusXM by Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA.

Tournament match-ups and SiriusXM channel assignments will be available starting March 14:

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final NCAA Tournament with his Blue Devils, will continue to host his weekly SiriusXM show throughout the tournament. Basketball and Beyond with Coach K airs on ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84) on SiriusXM and is available on the SXM App.

The next series of episodes of Christopher Russo's SiriusXM original podcast - Digging Up The Past - will debut weekly throughout the tournament and will feature Russo and guests looking back at the history of the NCAA Tournament from the late 1970s through the 1980s.

Digging Up The Past takes a historical deep-dive into the events and innovations that have shaped the sports landscape. This next four-episode series will examine NCAA Tournament history from its origins as an eight-team competition in 1939 through the 1978 tournament that featured a Kentucky-over-Duke final and the postseason debut of a Michigan State freshman named Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

The first episode in this series, which focuses on the famous 1979 Tournament that featured the Magic Johnson-led Michigan State Spartans facing Larry Bird and the Indiana State Sycamores, is available now on the SXM App.

SiriusXM also offers a subscription package built specifically for college students. The "Student Streaming Platinum" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Streaming Platinum" package for $4 per month, a discount off the regular Streaming Platinum price of $10.99 per month. To subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

NCAA, March Madness, First Four, Final Four, and Selection Sunday are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

