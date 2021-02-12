Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Catch live UEFA Champions League action, expert analysis & more on SiriusXM FC

02/12/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every year, soccer fans from around the world are enraptured by one competition - the UEFA Champions League - and SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) delivers live action from the start of the knockout round on February 16 until a champion is crowned on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. See the full broadcast schedule below.

The UEFA Champions League features global football's biggest teams and biggest stars, including reigning titleholder Bayern Munich, who will have to stave off challenges from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester City.

SiriusXM FC brings you unparalleled coverage throughout the week on The Football Show, Grumpy Pundits, and Counter Attack, plus live commentary on Tuesday and Wednesday each match day.

First Leg of the Round of 16:

(Coverage begins at 2pm ET)

February 16 - Barcelona vs. PSG
February 17 - Porto vs. Juventus
February 23 - Atlético Madrid vs. Chelsea
February 24 - Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
10:52aSIRIUS XM : Hear interviews with Barack Obama, learn weird White House facts & m..
PU
10:32aSIRIUS XM : Catch live UEFA Champions League action, expert analysis & more on S..
PU
05:15aSIRIUS XM : Feel the love during R&B star Kem's new monthly show on SiriusXM Sil..
PU
03:51aSIRIUS XM : Let the good times roll as Mardi Gras Radio soundtracks your sociall..
PU
02:32a&LSQUO;PASS THE OX' : Curate the ultimate Lunar New Year playlist, then hear it ..
PU
02/11SIRIUS XM : Remembering jazz fusion icon Chick Corea, who worked with Miles Davi..
PU
02/11SIRIUS XM : Fall in love with specials across comedy, talk & entertainment chann..
PU
02/11&LSQUO;AROUND THE BIG TEN' : Basketball tournament move, hoop honors &
PU
02/11SIRIUS XM : Hear how LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya & more brought Fred Hampt..
PU
02/10SIRIUS XM : Let the good times roll as Mardi Gras Radio soundtracks your sociall..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 401 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 25 295 M 25 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.08%25 295
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.19.16%838
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.135.63%803
STINGRAY GROUP INC.11.53%421
HT&E LIMITED2.70%410
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.18.69%186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ