Sirius XM : Catch live UEFA Champions League action, expert analysis & more on SiriusXM FC

Every year, soccer fans from around the world are enraptured by one competition - the UEFA Champions League - and SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) delivers live action from the start of the knockout round on February 16 until a champion is crowned on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. See the full broadcast schedule below.
The UEFA Champions League features global football's biggest teams and biggest stars, including reigning titleholder Bayern Munich, who will have to stave off challenges from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester City.
SiriusXM FC brings you unparalleled coverage throughout the week on The Football Show, Grumpy Pundits, and Counter Attack, plus live commentary on Tuesday and Wednesday each match day.
First Leg of the Round of 16:
(Coverage begins at 2pm ET)
February 16 - Barcelona vs. PSG
February 17 - Porto vs. Juventus
February 23 - Atlético Madrid vs. Chelsea
February 24 - Atalanta vs. Real Madrid
Disclaimer
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 21:31:06 UTC.