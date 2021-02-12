Sirius XM : Catch live UEFA Champions League action, expert analysis & more on SiriusXM FC

Every year, soccer fans from around the world are enraptured by one competition - the UEFA Champions League - and SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) delivers live action from the start of the knockout round on February 16 until a champion is crowned on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. See the full broadcast schedule below.

The UEFA Champions League features global football's biggest teams and biggest stars, including reigning titleholder Bayern Munich, who will have to stave off challenges from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester City.

SiriusXM FC brings you unparalleled coverage throughout the week on The Football Show, Grumpy Pundits, and Counter Attack, plus live commentary on Tuesday and Wednesday each match day.

(Coverage begins at 2pm ET)

February 16 - Barcelona vs. PSG

February 17 - Porto vs. Juventus

February 23 - Atlético Madrid vs. Chelsea

February 24 - Atalanta vs. Real Madrid