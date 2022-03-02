Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Catch live college basketball action, exclusive interviews & more all season long

03/02/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the college basketball postseason gets underway this week, SiriusXM will offer listeners nationwide access to live play-by-play of games from 28 different Women's and Men's NCAA Division I college basketball conference tournaments.

Subscribers will get every Women's and Men's game from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Big West, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments, several games from the Women's and Men's Big East and West Coast conference tournaments, and Women's and Men's Ivy League Championship games.

SiriusXM will also air games from the American Athletic and Mountain West Men's tournaments, as well as the Men's championship games from the America East, Big South, Colonial Athletic, MAAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League and Southern Conference tournaments.

Throughout the postseason, college basketball fans can also tune in to several college sports-focused channels for daily coverage and expert analysis of many of their favorite teams and conferences. SiriusXM's lineup includes ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (Ch. 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (Ch. 374), and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (Ch. 375).

Conference tournament broadcasts heard on SiriusXM are provided by ESPN Radio, Westwood One, LEARFIELD, Compass Media and Van Wagner.

SiriusXM's college sports programming is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

SiriusXM also offers a subscription package built specifically for college students. The "Student Streaming Platinum" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Streaming Platinum" package for $4 per month, a discount off the regular Streaming Platinum price of $10.99 per month. To subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

For more information about SiriusXM's sports channels, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:18pSIRIUS XM : Catch live college basketball action, exclusive interviews & more all season l..
PU
12:48pSIRIUS XM : How Russia's invasion is affecting Ukrainian children's health – Doctor ..
PU
11:08aSIRIUS XM : Hear Avril Lavigne's ‘Small Stage Series' show on the SXM App now
PU
10:48aWHAT YOU'LL HEAR ON THE LILITH FAIR : Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Neko Case & more
PU
09:38aSIRIUS XM : Listen to the best of Tina Turner 24/7 on the Queen of Rock & Roll's new chann..
PU
03/01Women's History Month to Be Celebrated with Special Programming Across SiriusXM, Pandor..
PR
03/01SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (03/01/22)
PU
03/01NANCY PELOSI : Ukraine is fighting for the same democracy that the US is undermining
PU
03/01SIRIUS XM : Megyn Kelly's upcoming guests you don't want to miss
PU
03/01SADDEST FACTORY RADIO : Phoebe Bridgers shares music & more on new SiriusXM show
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 24 003 M 24 003 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.25%24 003
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.72%817
HT&E LIMITED-8.10%449
AUDACY, INC.15.95%407
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.15%394
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.56%202