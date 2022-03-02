Sirius XM : Catch live college basketball action, exclusive interviews & more all season long

As the college basketball postseason gets underway this week, SiriusXM will offer listeners nationwide access to live play-by-play of games from 28 different Women's and Men's NCAA Division I college basketball conference tournaments.

Subscribers will get every Women's and Men's game from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Big West, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments, several games from the Women's and Men's Big East and West Coast conference tournaments, and Women's and Men's Ivy League Championship games.

SiriusXM will also air games from the American Athletic and Mountain West Men's tournaments, as well as the Men's championship games from the America East, Big South, Colonial Athletic, MAAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League and Southern Conference tournaments.

Throughout the postseason, college basketball fans can also tune in to several college sports-focused channels for daily coverage and expert analysis of many of their favorite teams and conferences. SiriusXM's lineup includes ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (Ch. 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (Ch. 374), and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (Ch. 375).

Conference tournament broadcasts heard on SiriusXM are provided by ESPN Radio, Westwood One, LEARFIELD, Compass Media and Van Wagner.

SiriusXM's college sports programming is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

SiriusXM also offers a subscription package built specifically for college students. The "Student Streaming Platinum" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Streaming Platinum" package for $4 per month, a discount off the regular Streaming Platinum price of $10.99 per month. To subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

For more information about SiriusXM's sports channels, click here.