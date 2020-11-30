Sirius XM : Catch new episodes of Mike Birbiglia's ‘Working It Out' podcast first on SiriusXM

Starting December 4, kick off your weekend with the latest episode of comedian Mike Birbiglia's new podcast, Working It Out, premiering on SiriusXM's Comedy Greats (Ch. 94) before anywhere else.

Tune in to Comedy Greats every Friday at 6pm ET for the next 12 weeks to hear Birbiglia and a special guest 'work out' original, untested material - and, occasionally, uncomfortable topics. Each new episode of Working It Out will replay on Saturdays and Sundays on Comedy Greats, and will be available exclusively on the SiriusXM app for three days before being released elsewhere.

Leading up to the launch of Working It Out, relive hilarious episodes of Birbiglia's The Old Ones - his SiriusXM show that originally aired in celebration of his award-winning 2019 Broadway show, The New One - followed by one of his comedy albums. Throughout this week, Comedy Greats listeners will hear the stand-up, director, and writer chat with guests like Ira Glass, John Mulaney, and more about one of Birbiglia's albums, then a broadcast of that full album (see schedule below).

November 30 at 6pm

The Old Ones Ira Glass episode, followed by Two Drink Mike

December 1 at 6pm

The Old Ones John Mulaney episode, followed by My Secret Public Journal Live

December 2 at 6pm

The Old Ones Joe Birbiglia episode, followed by Sleepwalk With Me

December 3 at 6pm

The Old Ones Pete Holmes and J. Hope Stein episode, followed by Sleepwalk With Me

December 4 at 6pm

Premiere episode of Working It Out