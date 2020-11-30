Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Catch new episodes of Mike Birbiglia's ‘Working It Out' podcast first on SiriusXM

11/30/2020 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starting December 4, kick off your weekend with the latest episode of comedian Mike Birbiglia's new podcast, Working It Out, premiering on SiriusXM's Comedy Greats (Ch. 94) before anywhere else.

Tune in to Comedy Greats every Friday at 6pm ET for the next 12 weeks to hear Birbiglia and a special guest 'work out' original, untested material - and, occasionally, uncomfortable topics. Each new episode of Working It Out will replay on Saturdays and Sundays on Comedy Greats, and will be available exclusively on the SiriusXM app for three days before being released elsewhere.

Leading up to the launch of Working It Out, relive hilarious episodes of Birbiglia's The Old Ones - his SiriusXM show that originally aired in celebration of his award-winning 2019 Broadway show, The New One - followed by one of his comedy albums. Throughout this week, Comedy Greats listeners will hear the stand-up, director, and writer chat with guests like Ira Glass, John Mulaney, and more about one of Birbiglia's albums, then a broadcast of that full album (see schedule below).

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

November 30 at 6pm
The Old Ones Ira Glass episode, followed by Two Drink Mike

December 1 at 6pm
The Old Ones John Mulaney episode, followed by My Secret Public Journal Live

December 2 at 6pm
The Old Ones Joe Birbiglia episode, followed by Sleepwalk With Me

December 3 at 6pm
The Old Ones Pete Holmes and J. Hope Stein episode, followed by Sleepwalk With Me

December 4 at 6pm
Premiere episode of Working It Out

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:52:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:53pSIRIUS XM : Catch new episodes of Mike Birbiglia's ‘Working It Out' podcas..
PU
09:15aSIRIUS XM : Hear 6 genre-spanning concerts during the ‘SiriusXM Next Wave ..
PU
11/24SIRIUS XM : Hear comprehensive sports-gaming coverage on the new SportsGrid Radi..
PU
11/24SPORTSGRID : Radio Channel to Launch on SiriusXM January 7
PR
11/20SIRIUS XM : Pandora LIVE featuring Dolly Parton & Friends Holiday Special
PR
11/19SIRIUS XM : Marvel Entertainment launches exclusive new audio series with Sirius..
PU
11/19SIRIUS XM : Pandora LIVE to feature Brandy and Summer Walker - Sounds of Soul
PR
11/19SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM is the New Destination for Original, Exclusive, and Popular..
PR
11/18SIRIUS XM : NBCUniversal News Group and SiriusXM Broaden Relationship with New L..
PR
11/13SIRIUS XM : Jennifer Witz to Present Virtually at the 2020 Liberty Investor Meet..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 064 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 27 834 M 27 834 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,52x
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,05 $
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.39%27 834
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-18.42%697
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-5.60%381
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-41.16%377
HT&E LIMITED-15.04%300
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-51.85%152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ