Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.460 USD   -1.07%
12:41pSIRIUS XM : Catch nonstop coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs live on SiriusXM NBA Radio
PU
12:01pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Holy Week with Masses, worship songs & inspiring stories
PU
11:42aSIRIUS XM : Check out new songs playing on Octane this week from HARDY, Papa Roach & more
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Catch nonstop coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs live on SiriusXM NBA Radio

04/15/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The regular is season wrapped up, and SiriusXM NBA Radio (Ch. 86) is your destination for nonstop NBA Playoffs coverage, starting with the Play-In Tournament - as the remaining eight teams vie for the seventh and eighth seeds - all the way through the Finals.
Round 1 action tips off April 16, with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in first place in the Eastern Conference and Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in first place in the Western Conference.

Click below to see the broadcast schedule for every game, and listen to SiriusXM NBA Radio for expert analysis and exclusive interviews.

Nets or Celtics in 1st round?@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 break it down #NBAPlayoffs2022pic.twitter.com/d6sYxtNBoV

- SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 15, 2022

Learn more about SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
12:41pSIRIUS XM : Catch nonstop coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs live on SiriusXM NBA Radio
PU
12:01pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Holy Week with Masses, worship songs & inspiring stories
PU
11:42aSIRIUS XM : Check out new songs playing on Octane this week from HARDY, Papa Roach & more
PU
11:11aSIRIUS XM : Remember the late Gilbert Gottfried with his greatest comedy bits
PU
04/14SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with Season 2 of the award-winning ‘Black ..
PU
04/14SIRIUS XM : Comedian Amanda Seales joins Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio with new weekly..
PU
04/13SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday with a special Opry Country Classics sh..
PU
04/12SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers comedian & podcast host Gilbert Gottfried, dead at 67
PU
04/12SIRIUS XM : Tom Brady congratulates Northwestern star Veronica Burton after WNBA draft
PU
04/12SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Holy Week with Masses, worship songs & inspiring stories on SiriusXM
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 976 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 25 504 M 25 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.73%25 504
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-4.62%741
HT&E LIMITED-13.81%417
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.29%389
AUDACY, INC.9.73%387
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.26.31%266