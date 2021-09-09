Sirius XM : Celebrate 30 years of Metallica's ‘Black Album' with their music & commentary

Mandatory Metallica - Metallica's one-and-only, limited-engagement SiriusXM channel - launched in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled album, and it's mandatory listening for metal fans.

Featuring music and content curated by the band, Mandatory Metallica is airing on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal (Ch. 40) from September 1-15 and then on Ch. 104 through September 22. The channel is also available anytime on the SXM App through the end of the year.

Throughout its run, listeners can rock out to music spanning the band's entire catalog, including live concert performances and rare tracks. Band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo will share commentary about their music, some of their favorite songs by other artists, personal stories about their career, and more.

Metallica fans will also hear the band discuss what went into compiling the various formats of the remastered Black Album, and hear cover songs and commentary from artists who contributed to The Metallica Blacklist, the new covers album featuring more than 50 musicians each doing their unique takes on favorite songs from The Black Album. The channel will also air three concerts per day at 12pm ET, 6pm ET, and 12am ET, spanning more than four decades of music from the '80s through their most recent tour. Additionally, Metal Ambassador and SiriusXM host Jose Mangin will chat with James Hetfield about The Metallica Blacklist, the 30th Anniversary of the Black Album, and much more on Mandatory Metallica September 10 at 9am, with replays at 4pm and 10pm later that day; September 11 at 11am and 5pm; September 12 at 3pm and 8pm; September 13 at 10am; September 14 at 9pm; and September 15 at 5pm (all times ET).

The highly anticipated remastered version of Metallica's Black Album will be available in multiple formats, including a deluxe box set, double vinyl LP, and a three-CD expanded edition beginning September 10. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first #1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four-week run at #1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles - 'Enter Sandman,' 'The Unforgiven,' 'Nothing Else Matters,' 'Wherever I May Roam,' and 'Sad But True' - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio, and MTV dominating household name status. The album's reception from the press was similarly charged, building over the years from the top 10 of the 1991 Village Voice Pazz & Jop national critics poll to becoming a constant presence in the likes of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. The album's impact and relevance continue to grow - as proven by one indisputable fact: The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years.

The Metallica Blacklist offers up new dimensions of the record whose gravitational pull first drew the mainstream to Metallica - and provides new insights into the universal and timeless appeal that kept it there: the boundary-smashing influence these 12 songs have had on fans and musicians of all stripes. The Metallica Blacklist's 53 tracks find singer-songwriters, country artists, and electronic and hip hop artists sharing their love of these songs alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more… And for 50+ good causes: Profits will be divided evenly between charities of the artist's choice and Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, established in 2017 as a way for the Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band.