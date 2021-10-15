Sirius XM : Celebrate 35 years of ‘Slippery When Wet' during a roundtable conversation hosted by P!nk, joined by Jon Bon Jovi, band members & special guests

Is "Livin' on a Prayer" your go-to karaoke song? Can you recognize the opening notes to "Wanted Dead or Alive" immediately? Revisit the making of these time-honored hits and others on Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet in a special SiriusXM anniversary roundtable celebrating 35 years of the iconic album. During the hour-long event hosted by P!nk, Jon Bon Jovi will be joined by band members and special guests to look back on the album's legendary songs and longstanding impact. Hear the Slippery When Wet 35th Anniversary Roundtable when it premieres on Bon Jovi Radio on October 18 at 5pm ET.

During the roundtable, singer-songwriter P!nk will join Jon Bon Jovi, band members Tico Torres, David Bryan, and Phil McDonald; and guests including Wayne Isham and Curt Marvis, who directed/produced the music videos for "You Give Love A Bad Name", "Livin' on a Prayer," and "Wanted Dead or Alive." Bon Jovi is one of the biggest rock bands in the world, and Slippery When Wet is the landmark album that launched the group into superstardom and the No. 1 selling album of 1987.

Encores will also air on Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) and '80s on 8 (Ch. 8).

