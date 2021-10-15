Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Celebrate 35 years of ‘Slippery When Wet' during a roundtable conversation hosted by P!nk, joined by Jon Bon Jovi, band members & special guests

10/15/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Is "Livin' on a Prayer" your go-to karaoke song? Can you recognize the opening notes to "Wanted Dead or Alive" immediately? Revisit the making of these time-honored hits and others on Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet in a special SiriusXM anniversary roundtable celebrating 35 years of the iconic album. During the hour-long event hosted by P!nk, Jon Bon Jovi will be joined by band members and special guests to look back on the album's legendary songs and longstanding impact. Hear the Slippery When Wet 35th Anniversary Roundtable when it premieres on Bon Jovi Radio on October 18 at 5pm ET.

During the roundtable, singer-songwriter P!nk will join Jon Bon Jovi, band members Tico Torres, David Bryan, and Phil McDonald; and guests including Wayne Isham and Curt Marvis, who directed/produced the music videos for "You Give Love A Bad Name", "Livin' on a Prayer," and "Wanted Dead or Alive." Bon Jovi is one of the biggest rock bands in the world, and Slippery When Wet is the landmark album that launched the group into superstardom and the No. 1 selling album of 1987.

Encores will also air on Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) and '80s on 8 (Ch. 8).

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

Bon Jovi Radio

October 18 at 5pm and 8pm

October 19 at 6am and 12pm

October 20 at 3pm

October 21 at 7am

October 22 at 12pm

October 23 at 4pm

October 24 at 10am and 6pm

Classic Rewind

October 19 at 5pm

October 20 at 11am

October 21 at 10pm

October 22 at 6am

October 23 at 1pm

October 24 at 8pm

'80s on 8

October 25 at 5pm

October 26 at 1am and 12pm

October 28 at 10pm

October 29 at 3pm

October 30 at 9am and 8pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:02pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate 35 years of ‘Slippery When Wet' during a roundtable conversati..
PU
02:42p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs with days of the we..
PU
12:32pSIRIUS XM : Turn up the channel spotlighting SoundCloud's impact on hip-hop & more
PU
09:01aSIRIUS XM : Pandora Launches 'The Lookout by SoundCloud'
PR
10/14SIRIUS XM : Catch every NBA game live on SiriusXM NBA Radio, plus in-depth talk & analysis
PU
10/14SIRIUS XM : Hear Zac Brown Band's new album ‘The Comeback' & more during their Y2Kou..
PU
10/14SIRIUS XM : Look back at Ray Charles' legacy with an exclusive special on Rock & Roll Hall..
PU
10/14SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Signs Rory Farrell & Jamil 'MAL' Clay, Bringing Their Podcast New Ror..
PR
10/14SIRIUS XM : Enjoy performances & more from Miami Broward One Carnival & Parade Festival on..
PU
10/14SIRIUS XM : U2 Launches Biggest-Ever Artist Takeover on Pandora
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 583 M - -
Net income 2021 1 211 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 424 M 24 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Average target price 7,53 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.81%24 424
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.33.41%962
AUDACY, INC.41.70%478
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.80%413
HT&E LIMITED-13.78%326
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.49.08%240