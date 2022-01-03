Sirius XM : Celebrate David Bowie's 75th birthday with his new, limited-run SiriusXM channel

SiriusXM will celebrate the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all-new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honoring what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on January 8, listeners will hear music spanning Bowie's entire catalogue - from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.

Listeners can catch this special pop-up channel for two weeksbeginning January 4throughJanuary 18 on SiriusXM's Channel 104, and throughout the month of January on the SXM App.

The David Bowie Channel will feature live tracks from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie's greatest songs. Celebrity guest DJs - including from Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more - will host and spotlight their favorite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist.

Listeners of the David Bowie Channel can also expect to hear favorite covers featuring popular artists doing their renditions of Bowie's songs, as well as the Top 75 David Bowietracks.