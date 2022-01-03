Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Celebrate David Bowie's 75th birthday with his new, limited-run SiriusXM channel

01/03/2022 | 10:09am EST
SiriusXM will celebrate the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all-new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honoring what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on January 8, listeners will hear music spanning Bowie's entire catalogue - from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.

Listeners can catch this special pop-up channel for two weeksbeginning January 4throughJanuary 18 on SiriusXM's Channel 104, and throughout the month of January on the SXM App.

The David Bowie Channel will feature live tracks from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie's greatest songs. Celebrity guest DJs - including from Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more - will host and spotlight their favorite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist.

Listeners of the David Bowie Channel can also expect to hear favorite covers featuring popular artists doing their renditions of Bowie's songs, as well as the Top 75 David Bowietracks.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 15:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 25 397 M 25 397 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
