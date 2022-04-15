Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.460 USD   -1.07%
03:51pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with Season 3 of the award-winning ‘Black Diamonds' series
PU
02:21p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles songs from ‘Let It Be' (POLL CLOSES 4/29/2022)
PU
12:41pSIRIUS XM : Catch nonstop coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs live on SiriusXM NBA Radio
PU
Sirius XM : Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with Season 3 of the award-winning ‘Black Diamonds' series

04/15/2022 | 03:51pm EDT
SiriusXM's award-winning Black Diamonds podcast series has returned for a second season on the eve of Jackie Robinson Day. Listeners can celebrate the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier by listening to the debut episode of Season 3 on the SXM App now.

WdddwWhat You'll Hear

Hosted by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president and historian Bob Kendrick, Season 3 of the podcast explores integration, the forces that created baseball's segregation and the people who fought to tear those barriers down. Black Diamonds showcases the history of the Negro Leagues, highlighting the players, people and events that shaped them, as well as spotlighting the leagues' achievements and innovations during a time of segregation and inequality.

Related: Relive Magic Johnson & Larry Bird's NCAA title game on Mad Dog's podcast

Sports Podcast of the Year

Previous seasons examined the history of major players like Oscar Charleston, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige, and important figures like Rube Foster, Effa Manley, Buck O'Neil and many more. The series was named Best Sports Podcast at Adweek's 2021 Podcast of the Year Awards.

Jackie Robinson Day

Each year on April 15, Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson's legacy with Jackie Robinson Day. On that day in 1947, Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers as the first Black MLB player, launching an inspiring and historic career and marking the end of racial segregation in pro baseball that had kept Black players in the Negro Leagues since the late 1800s. Robinson's number, 42, was retired throughout the Majors in 1997, and since 2009, all players and personnel celebrate his legacy by wearing number 42 on April 15 games.

Check out more SiriusXM sports podcasts here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 19:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 976 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 25 504 M 25 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.73%25 504
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-4.62%741
HT&E LIMITED-13.81%417
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.29%389
AUDACY, INC.9.73%387
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.26.31%266