    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Celebrate Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month with exclusive music specials on SiriusXM

09/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Leer en español

SiriusXM is celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month with a broad array of exclusive specials honoring the histories, cultures, and contributions of artists and celebrities of Latinx and Hispanic descent. The event, which spans from September 15 through October 15, salutes these communities and the impact they make on contemporary music and entertainment. Scroll down to see the list of special programming on our channels, including GRAMMY® winner J Balvin's can't-miss Small Stage Series performance, plus exclusive specials with world-famous artists Chucho Valdés,Becky G, Los Dos Carnales, and more.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET) Irakere Reunion: Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera

On this historic limited-run series, Chucho Valdés talks to founding members of the legendary Cuban band, Irakere. Founded in 1973, the groundbreaking band ushered in a new era of Cuban music and introduced iconic musicians who went their separate ways to conquer the world of jazz. After a long hiatus, Chucho wants to bring the original band together. In the first episode of the series, Chucho talks to GRAMMY Award-winning clarinetist and saxophonist Paquito D' Rivera. Listen on Chucho Valdés' Cuba & Beyond (Ch. 760) as the two friends reminisce about their early years of making music and never-before-heard stories about their first recording sessions with Irakere.

Part 1: October 4 at 4pm

Part 2: October 13 at 4pm

Tu Lucha, Es Mi Lucha: Beatriz Luengo & Yotuel

Hear an intimate special dedicated to educating our community and perspectives on the subjects of racism and Cuba.

September 15 at 1pm

September 16 at 10am and 7pm

Joss Favela Interview

Regional Mexican singer Joss Favela talks about collaborating with Natti Natasha and Becky G, plus reflects on his new album, LLegando al Rancho.

September 22 at 1pm

September 23 at 10am and 7pm

Salsa Nation: Sin Fronteras

Listen as Sergio George moderates an in-depth look at how salsa continues to transcend global barriers with Dominican singer Alex Matos, Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia, and Colombian trombonist and bandleader Alexis Lozano from Orquesta Guayacán.

September 29 at 1pm

September 30 at 10am and 7pm

Latin Rascals - Kings & Queens of Freestyle: TKA/K7

K7 from TKA talks about music and culture in a new edition of Latin Rascals: The Kings & Queens of the Freestyle Movement.

October 6 at 1pm

October 7 at 10am and 7pm

J Balvin: Small Stage Series

Hear the global superstar's exclusive performance as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

October 13 at 10pm

October 14 at 10am and 10am and 7pm

October 16 at 1pm

October 17 at 3pm

October 18 at 7pm

Los Dos Carnales Performance

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with an exclusive performance from Los Dos Carnales.

September 15 at 2pm

September 16 at 10am and 9pm

September 17 at 3pm

September 18 at 7pm

ICC Performance

Experience an electric performance by electro-cumbia singer, songwriter, and producer ICC.

September 24 at 3pm

September 25 at 7pm

September 26 at 11am

September 27 at 9pm

Alex Fernandez Interview

Listen as Israel Salazar interviews mariachi singer Alex Fernandez.

October 1 at 3pm

October 2 at 7pm

October 3 at 11am

October 4 at 9pm

Brandon Reyes y Elvin Performance

Join sierreño duo Brandon Reyes y Elvin for an exclusive performance and chat with Israel Salazar.

October 8 at 3pm

October 9 at 7pm

October 10 at 11am

October 11 at 9pm

La Nueva Estrategia Performance

Check out Norteño group La Nueva Estrategia's can't miss performance.

October 15 at 3pm

October 16 at 7pm

October 17 at 11am

October 18 at 9pm

Las Poderosas: Becky G

Join us as Becky G kicks off our new monthly series, Las Poderosas, dedicated to the Latinas that define today's Latin movement and those that influenced them.

September 15 at 2pm

September 21 at 10am and 10pm

September 25 at 11am

Emilia Mernes Interview

Listen as composer, dancer, and model Emilia Mernes talks to Marisol about her collaboration with Argentinian trap artist Duki in her new song and more.

September 17 at 4pm

September 18 at 8pm

September 19 at 12pm

Yo Soy Alex Gargolas

Join reggaaeton producer Gargolas during a new episode of our Yo Soy..SXM series.

September 15 at 12pm

September 17 at 9pm

September 19 at 11am

Yo Soy Tainy

Tune in as veteran producer Tainy gives us a tour of his biggest songs and new album, Dynasty, during a brand-new episode of Yo Soy..SXM.

September 22 at 12pm

September 24 at 3pm

September 25 at 12pm

September 26 at 7pm

Roots of Reggaeton: Baby Rasta

Baby Rasta joins us during a new episode of this series in which artists talk about the past, present, and future of reggaeton.

September 29 at 12pm

October 1 at 9pm

October 3 at 11am

Roots of Reggaeton: DJ Nelson

Dive in as DJ Nelson discusses the past, present, and future of reggaeton.

October 6 at 12pm

October 8 at 9pm

October 10 at 11am

Roots of Reggaeton: Alberto Stylee

Hear Alberto Stylee's exclusive special about the past, present, and future of reggaeton.

October 13 at 12pm

October 15 at 9pm

October 17 at 11am

Lagos Interview

Listen as the pop dúo LAGOS talk about their new album, Clásicos.

September 15 at 12pm

September 16 at 9am

September 17 at 5pm

September 18 at 2pm

Maite Perroni Interview

Tune in to Israel Salazar's in-depth conversation with Maite Perroni.

September 19 at 3pm

September 20 at 7pm

September 21 at 11am

Diego Torres Interview and Performance

Hear Latin Grammy winner Diego Torres talk about his new album, Atlántico A Pie, and perform songs from it.

September 24 at 12pm

September 25 at 4pm

September 26 at 10am

September 27 at 7pm

Latidos En Vivo (Live Weekend)

Every hour, listen to a live performance from the SXM studios by artists like Alejandro Sanz, Kany García, Pedro Capó, and more.

October 2 through October 3

SiriusXM Iconos - Myriam Hernandez

Don't miss an exclusive special with singer-songwriter Myriam Hernandez.

October 8 at 12pm

October 9 at 5pm

October 10 at 10am

October 12 at 3pm

SiriusXM Iconos: Andrés Calamaro

Celebrate Latin GRAMMY winner and SiriusXM Iconos Andrés Calamaro with an exclusive special for his new album, Dios Los Cría.

October 15 at 12pm

'60s Weekend

Feel the nostalgia as Caricia takes you back in time for 48 hours of sweet classic melodies. This weekend, enjoy the soulful sounds of the 1960s with legendary artists Nino Bravo, Julio Iglesias, Leonardo Favio, and more.

September 18 through September 19

'70s Weekend

Experience the soulful sounds of the 1970s with iconic artists Los Angeles Negros, Leo Dan, Roberto Carlos, and more.

September 25 through September 26

'80s Weekend

Liven up your weekend with the soulful sounds of the 1980s featuring Juan Gabriel, Rocio Durcal, Marisela, and more.

October 2 through October 3

SXM ICONOS - Myriam Hernandez

Don't miss an exclusive special with singer-songwriter Myriam Hernandez.

October 9 at 3pm

Replays October 10 through October 11

SiriusXM Iconos: Andrés Calamaro

Celebrate Latin GRAMMY winner and SiriusXM Iconos Andrés Calamaro with an exclusive special for his new album, Dios Los Cría.

October 15 at 5pm

SiriusXM Iconos: Andrés Calamaro

Celebrate Latin GRAMMY winner and SiriusXM Iconos Andrés Calamaro with an exclusive special for his new album, Dios Los Cría.

September 15 at 3pm

September 16 at 6pm

September 18 at 10am

September 20 at 12pm

September 21 at 8pm

Kueva Concert Series: Natiruts

Check out a mini concert series highlighting the stories behind the Brazilian reggae roots group Natiruts.

September 22 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm

September 25 at 10am and 6pm

Kueva Concert Series: Lika Nova

Discover the stories behind the Latin rock band Lika Nova.

September 23 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm

September 27 at 10am and 6pm

Kueva Concert Series: Las Cafeteras

Learn about the stories behind the Chicano Latin Alternative group Las Cafeteras.

September 29 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm

October 2 at 10am and 6pm

Kueva Concert Series: Renee Goust

Don't miss this episode about the stories behind the Arizona alt-indie trailblazer Renee Goust.

September 30 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm

October 4 at 10am and 6pm

Revoluciones Por Minuto: Zoé

Join the GRAMMY-winning Latin alternative group Zoé as they present their favorite vinyl albums.

October 6 at 3pm

October 7 at 6pm

October 9 at 10am

October 11 at 12pm

October 12 at 8pm

Kueva Concert Series: Enjambre

Check out a mini concert series highlighting the stories behind the Mexican alternative group Enjambre.

October 13 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm

October 16 at 10am and 6pm

Kueva Concert Series: Flor de Toloache

Hear the stories behind the New York female mariachi group Flor de Toloache.

October 14 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm

La Mezcla Rumbera

This week, join DJ Kito as he highlights the music of Celia Cruz, Bobby Valentin, Tipica 73, and more.

September 15 at 12pm

September 16 at 5pm

September 17 at 10am

September 18 at 10pm

September 19 at 4pm

September 20 at 12pm

La Mezcla Rumbera

Tune in to another edition of DJ Kito's show as he spotlights the music of Ruben Blades, El Gran Combo, Willie Colon, and more.

September 22 at 12pm

September 23 at 5pm

September 24 at 10am

September 25 at 10pm

September 26 at 4pm

September 27 at 12pm

La Mezcla Rumbera

In this episode, DJ Kito presents the music of the Lebron Brothers, Roberto Roena, Sonora Poncena, and more.

September 29 at 12pm

September 30 at 5pm

October 1 at 10am

October 2 at 10pm

October 3 at 4pm

October 4 at 12pm

Salsa Nation: Sin Fronteras

Listen as Sergio George moderates an in-depth look at how salsa continues to transcend global barriers with Dominican singer Alex Matos, Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia, and Colombian trombonist and bandleader Alexis Lozano from Orquesta Guayacán.

September 29 at 3pm

October 2 at 12pm

October 4 at 10am

One-On-One with Luis Figueroa and Anthony Colon

Listen as Luis Figueroa and Anthony Colon discuss the cultural impact of salsa music and how their song, 'Hasta El Sol De Hoy,' impacted two generations of salsa fans.

October 6 at 3pm

October 9 at 12pm

October 12 at 10am

La Mezcla Rumbera

Join DJ Kito as he mixes the world premiere from the new Fania compilation: It's A Good, Good Feeling: The Latin Soul of Fania Records (The Singles).

October 6 at 12pm

October 7 at 5pm

October 8 at 10am

October 9 at 10pm

October 10 at 4pm

October 11 at 12pm

La Mezcla Rumbera

DJ Kito closes a month-long celebration with a mix celebrating the new Fania compilation: It's A Good, Good Feeling: The Latin Soul of Fania Records (The Singles).

October 13 at 12pm

October 14 at 5pm

October 15 at 10am

October 16 at 10pm

Dance to guest mixes from some of the biggest Latinx and Hispanic DJs, including Carnage, Deorro, REDTAPE, and more.

September 18th weekend

For more information about SiriusXM's Spanish-language channels, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
