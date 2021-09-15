Sirius XM : Celebrate Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month with exclusive music specials on SiriusXM

Leer en español
SiriusXM is celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month with a broad array of exclusive specials honoring the histories, cultures, and contributions of artists and celebrities of Latinx and Hispanic descent. The event, which spans from September 15 through October 15, salutes these communities and the impact they make on contemporary music and entertainment. Scroll down to see the list of special programming on our channels, including GRAMMY® winner J Balvin's can't-miss Small Stage Series performance, plus exclusive specials with world-famous artists Chucho Valdés,Becky G, Los Dos Carnales, and more.
Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)
Irakere Reunion: Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera
On this historic limited-run series, Chucho Valdés talks to founding members of the legendary Cuban band, Irakere. Founded in 1973, the groundbreaking band ushered in a new era of Cuban music and introduced iconic musicians who went their separate ways to conquer the world of jazz. After a long hiatus, Chucho wants to bring the original band together. In the first episode of the series, Chucho talks to GRAMMY Award-winning clarinetist and saxophonist Paquito D' Rivera. Listen on Chucho Valdés' Cuba & Beyond (Ch. 760) as the two friends reminisce about their early years of making music and never-before-heard stories about their first recording sessions with Irakere.
Part 1: October 4 at 4pm
Part 2: October 13 at 4pm
Tu Lucha, Es Mi Lucha: Beatriz Luengo & Yotuel
Hear an intimate special dedicated to educating our community and perspectives on the subjects of racism and Cuba.
September 15 at 1pm
September 16 at 10am and 7pm
Joss Favela Interview
Regional Mexican singer Joss Favela talks about collaborating with Natti Natasha and Becky G, plus reflects on his new album, LLegando al Rancho.
September 22 at 1pm
September 23 at 10am and 7pm
Salsa Nation: Sin Fronteras
Listen as Sergio George moderates an in-depth look at how salsa continues to transcend global barriers with Dominican singer Alex Matos, Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia, and Colombian trombonist and bandleader Alexis Lozano from Orquesta Guayacán.
September 29 at 1pm
September 30 at 10am and 7pm
Latin Rascals - Kings & Queens of Freestyle: TKA/K7
K7 from TKA talks about music and culture in a new edition of Latin Rascals: The Kings & Queens of the Freestyle Movement.
October 6 at 1pm
October 7 at 10am and 7pm
J Balvin: Small Stage Series
Hear the global superstar's exclusive performance as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.
October 13 at 10pm
October 14 at 10am and 10am and 7pm
October 16 at 1pm
October 17 at 3pm
October 18 at 7pm
Los Dos Carnales Performance
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with an exclusive performance from Los Dos Carnales.
September 15 at 2pm
September 16 at 10am and 9pm
September 17 at 3pm
September 18 at 7pm
ICC Performance
Experience an electric performance by electro-cumbia singer, songwriter, and producer ICC.
September 24 at 3pm
September 25 at 7pm
September 26 at 11am
September 27 at 9pm
Alex Fernandez Interview
Listen as Israel Salazar interviews mariachi singer Alex Fernandez.
October 1 at 3pm
October 2 at 7pm
October 3 at 11am
October 4 at 9pm
Brandon Reyes y Elvin Performance
Join sierreño duo Brandon Reyes y Elvin for an exclusive performance and chat with Israel Salazar.
October 8 at 3pm
October 9 at 7pm
October 10 at 11am
October 11 at 9pm
La Nueva Estrategia Performance
Check out Norteño group La Nueva Estrategia's can't miss performance.
October 15 at 3pm
October 16 at 7pm
October 17 at 11am
October 18 at 9pm
Las Poderosas: Becky G
Join us as Becky G kicks off our new monthly series, Las Poderosas, dedicated to the Latinas that define today's Latin movement and those that influenced them.
September 15 at 2pm
September 21 at 10am and 10pm
September 25 at 11am
Emilia Mernes Interview
Listen as composer, dancer, and model Emilia Mernes talks to Marisol about her collaboration with Argentinian trap artist Duki in her new song and more.
September 17 at 4pm
September 18 at 8pm
September 19 at 12pm
Yo Soy Alex Gargolas
Join reggaaeton producer Gargolas during a new episode of our Yo Soy..SXM series.
September 15 at 12pm
September 17 at 9pm
September 19 at 11am
Yo Soy Tainy
Tune in as veteran producer Tainy gives us a tour of his biggest songs and new album, Dynasty, during a brand-new episode of Yo Soy..SXM.
September 22 at 12pm
September 24 at 3pm
September 25 at 12pm
September 26 at 7pm
Roots of Reggaeton: Baby Rasta
Baby Rasta joins us during a new episode of this series in which artists talk about the past, present, and future of reggaeton.
September 29 at 12pm
October 1 at 9pm
October 3 at 11am
Roots of Reggaeton: DJ Nelson
Dive in as DJ Nelson discusses the past, present, and future of reggaeton.
October 6 at 12pm
October 8 at 9pm
October 10 at 11am
Roots of Reggaeton: Alberto Stylee
Hear Alberto Stylee's exclusive special about the past, present, and future of reggaeton.
October 13 at 12pm
October 15 at 9pm
October 17 at 11am
Lagos Interview
Listen as the pop dúo LAGOS talk about their new album, Clásicos.
September 15 at 12pm
September 16 at 9am
September 17 at 5pm
September 18 at 2pm
Maite Perroni Interview
Tune in to Israel Salazar's in-depth conversation with Maite Perroni.
September 19 at 3pm
September 20 at 7pm
September 21 at 11am
Diego Torres Interview and Performance
Hear Latin Grammy winner Diego Torres talk about his new album, Atlántico A Pie, and perform songs from it.
September 24 at 12pm
September 25 at 4pm
September 26 at 10am
September 27 at 7pm
Latidos En Vivo (Live Weekend)
Every hour, listen to a live performance from the SXM studios by artists like Alejandro Sanz, Kany García, Pedro Capó, and more.
October 2 through October 3
SiriusXM Iconos - Myriam Hernandez
Don't miss an exclusive special with singer-songwriter Myriam Hernandez.
October 8 at 12pm
October 9 at 5pm
October 10 at 10am
October 12 at 3pm
SiriusXM Iconos: Andrés Calamaro
Celebrate Latin GRAMMY winner and SiriusXM Iconos Andrés Calamaro with an exclusive special for his new album, Dios Los Cría.
October 15 at 12pm
'60s Weekend
Feel the nostalgia as Caricia takes you back in time for 48 hours of sweet classic melodies. This weekend, enjoy the soulful sounds of the 1960s with legendary artists Nino Bravo, Julio Iglesias, Leonardo Favio, and more.
September 18 through September 19
'70s Weekend
Experience the soulful sounds of the 1970s with iconic artists Los Angeles Negros, Leo Dan, Roberto Carlos, and more.
September 25 through September 26
'80s Weekend
Liven up your weekend with the soulful sounds of the 1980s featuring Juan Gabriel, Rocio Durcal, Marisela, and more.
October 2 through October 3
Kueva Concert Series: Natiruts
Check out a mini concert series highlighting the stories behind the Brazilian reggae roots group Natiruts.
September 22 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm
September 25 at 10am and 6pm
Kueva Concert Series: Lika Nova
Discover the stories behind the Latin rock band Lika Nova.
September 23 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm
September 27 at 10am and 6pm
Kueva Concert Series: Las Cafeteras
Learn about the stories behind the Chicano Latin Alternative group Las Cafeteras.
September 29 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm
October 2 at 10am and 6pm
Kueva Concert Series: Renee Goust
Don't miss this episode about the stories behind the Arizona alt-indie trailblazer Renee Goust.
September 30 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm
October 4 at 10am and 6pm
Revoluciones Por Minuto: Zoé
Join the GRAMMY-winning Latin alternative group Zoé as they present their favorite vinyl albums.
October 6 at 3pm
October 7 at 6pm
October 9 at 10am
October 11 at 12pm
October 12 at 8pm
Kueva Concert Series: Enjambre
Check out a mini concert series highlighting the stories behind the Mexican alternative group Enjambre.
October 13 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm
October 16 at 10am and 6pm
Kueva Concert Series: Flor de Toloache
Hear the stories behind the New York female mariachi group Flor de Toloache.
October 14 at 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm
La Mezcla Rumbera
This week, join DJ Kito as he highlights the music of Celia Cruz, Bobby Valentin, Tipica 73, and more.
September 15 at 12pm
September 16 at 5pm
September 17 at 10am
September 18 at 10pm
September 19 at 4pm
September 20 at 12pm
La Mezcla Rumbera
Tune in to another edition of DJ Kito's show as he spotlights the music of Ruben Blades, El Gran Combo, Willie Colon, and more.
September 22 at 12pm
September 23 at 5pm
September 24 at 10am
September 25 at 10pm
September 26 at 4pm
September 27 at 12pm
La Mezcla Rumbera
In this episode, DJ Kito presents the music of the Lebron Brothers, Roberto Roena, Sonora Poncena, and more.
September 29 at 12pm
September 30 at 5pm
October 1 at 10am
October 2 at 10pm
October 3 at 4pm
October 4 at 12pm
Salsa Nation: Sin Fronteras
Listen as Sergio George moderates an in-depth look at how salsa continues to transcend global barriers with Dominican singer Alex Matos, Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia, and Colombian trombonist and bandleader Alexis Lozano from Orquesta Guayacán.
September 29 at 3pm
October 2 at 12pm
October 4 at 10am
One-On-One with Luis Figueroa and Anthony Colon
Listen as Luis Figueroa and Anthony Colon discuss the cultural impact of salsa music and how their song, 'Hasta El Sol De Hoy,' impacted two generations of salsa fans.
October 6 at 3pm
October 9 at 12pm
October 12 at 10am
La Mezcla Rumbera
Join DJ Kito as he mixes the world premiere from the new Fania compilation: It's A Good, Good Feeling: The Latin Soul of Fania Records (The Singles).
October 6 at 12pm
October 7 at 5pm
October 8 at 10am
October 9 at 10pm
October 10 at 4pm
October 11 at 12pm
La Mezcla Rumbera
DJ Kito closes a month-long celebration with a mix celebrating the new Fania compilation: It's A Good, Good Feeling: The Latin Soul of Fania Records (The Singles).
October 13 at 12pm
October 14 at 5pm
October 15 at 10am
October 16 at 10pm
Dance to guest mixes from some of the biggest Latinx and Hispanic DJs, including Carnage, Deorro, REDTAPE, and more.
September 18th weekend
