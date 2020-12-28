Sirius XM : Celebrate New Year's Eve with Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, 24kGoldn & more on Hits 1

SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2) is saying goodbye to 2020 and ringing in the much-anticipated New Year with all of your favorite hosts - plus some of the biggest stars in pop.This December 31 from 10pm to 3am ET, join The Morning Mash Up crew, Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon, Spyder Harrison, and Mikey Piff for New Year's Poppin' Eve - a can't-miss celebration featuring performances by Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, 24kGoldn, and Billie Eilish, plus special appearances by Niall Horan, Bebe Rexha, BTS, Ava Max, Jason Derulo, Lewis Capaldi, and more.

In the meantime, get ready to pop the cork with Hits 1's recent interviews with Dua Lipa, Niall Horan, and Conan Gray below.