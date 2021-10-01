Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Celebrate Stevie Van Zandt's new memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations' with his SiriusXM interviews

10/01/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In his new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, actor, and Underground Garage and Outlaw Country founder Stevie Van Zandt details many of his memorable adventures over the years - and in celebration of the book's release, he joined several SiriusXM shows to look back at some of the stories in it, as well as talk about Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, reflect on acting in iconic series, and more.

Click below to head to the SXM App and hear his appearances with Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo on E Street Radio; Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on Faction Talk; Nik Carter and Jeff Slate on VOLUME; and John Fugelsang on SiriusXM Progress.

Unrequited Infatuations chronicles the twists and turns of Stevie Van Zandt's always surprising life. It is more than just the testimony of a globe-trotting nomad, more than the story of a groundbreaking activist, more than the odyssey of a spiritual seeker, and more than a master class in rock 'n' roll (not to mention a dozen other crafts). For more information about the book, visit www.littlesteven.com.

Book Tour Dates

Friday, October 1, Time 7pm PT: Book Soup at the Colburn Music School (Los Angeles, CA)

Stevie in conversation with Chris Columbus

BUY TICKETS

Sunday, October 3, 5pm ET: Montclair Literary Festival (Montclair, NJ)

Stevie in conversation with Budd Mishkin

BUY TICKETS

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
02:52pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Stevie Van Zandt's new memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations' with h..
PU
10:42aSIRIUS XM : Hear J Balvin's exclusive channel featuring his hits, new tracks & exclusive c..
PU
08:12aSIRIUS XM : Foo Fighters' exclusive channel returns for a limited time with their hits, pl..
PU
09/30SIRIUS XM : Hear The Doobie Brothers' classics, new album & exclusive stories on Classic V..
PU
09/30SIRIUS XM : Hear live Austin City Limits Music Festival sets & interviews with the biggest..
PU
09/29SIRIUS XM : 'Foo Fighters Radio' Returns Exclusively To SiriusXM
PU
09/29SIRIUS XM : Get ready for ‘The Many Saints of Newark' with the cast & ‘Soprano..
PU
09/29SIRIUS XM : Hear live UEFA Champions League action as SiriusXM expands its coverage of mat..
PU
09/29SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Expands Coverage of UEFA Champions League
PU
09/28SIRIUS XM : Slip through dreamland during Glass Animals' intimate ‘Small Stage Serie..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 579 M - -
Net income 2021 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 24 708 M 24 708 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,10 $
Average target price 7,59 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.24%24 708
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.32.71%936
AUDACY, INC.48.99%503
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.90%419
HT&E LIMITED-11.35%328
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.40.48%226