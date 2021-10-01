Sirius XM : Celebrate Stevie Van Zandt's new memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations' with his SiriusXM interviews

In his new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, actor, and Underground Garage and Outlaw Country founder Stevie Van Zandt details many of his memorable adventures over the years - and in celebration of the book's release, he joined several SiriusXM shows to look back at some of the stories in it, as well as talk about Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, reflect on acting in iconic series, and more.

Click below to head to the SXM App and hear his appearances with Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo on E Street Radio; Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on Faction Talk; Nik Carter and Jeff Slate on VOLUME; and John Fugelsang on SiriusXM Progress.

Unrequited Infatuations chronicles the twists and turns of Stevie Van Zandt's always surprising life. It is more than just the testimony of a globe-trotting nomad, more than the story of a groundbreaking activist, more than the odyssey of a spiritual seeker, and more than a master class in rock 'n' roll (not to mention a dozen other crafts). For more information about the book, visit www.littlesteven.com.

