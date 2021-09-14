Sirius XM : Celebrate a fright-filled Halloween season with scary stories, spooky songs & more

SiriusXM is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive with endless hours of music and entertainment for the whole family beginning with the return of SCREAM Radio from October 15 through October 31.

SCREAM Radio is an annual tradition for Halloween enthusiasts, providing the ultimate bone-chilling soundtrack of creepy sound effects, traditional Halloween tunes, ghost stories, spooky music from classic horror films, and more. The limited-run channel also features a top 50 Halloween song countdown, The Freaky 50, and plays scary score music, sound effects, and spoken-word stories 24 hours a day to set the tone for a spooktacular haunted house vibe.



Beyond Scream Radio, listeners will be able to hear Halloween-themed programming across SiriusXM's music, talk, comedy, and entertainment channels.