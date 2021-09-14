Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Celebrate a fright-filled Halloween season with scary stories, spooky songs & more

09/14/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
SiriusXM is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive with endless hours of music and entertainment for the whole family beginning with the return of SCREAM Radio from October 15 through October 31.

SCREAM Radio is an annual tradition for Halloween enthusiasts, providing the ultimate bone-chilling soundtrack of creepy sound effects, traditional Halloween tunes, ghost stories, spooky music from classic horror films, and more. The limited-run channel also features a top 50 Halloween song countdown, The Freaky 50, and plays scary score music, sound effects, and spoken-word stories 24 hours a day to set the tone for a spooktacular haunted house vibe.

Beyond Scream Radio, listeners will be able to hear Halloween-themed programming across SiriusXM's music, talk, comedy, and entertainment channels.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 24 505 M 24 505 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.81%24 505
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.25%982
AUDACY, INC.35.63%457
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.62%411
HT&E LIMITED-11.62%336
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.17.09%188