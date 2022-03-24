Sirius XM : Celebrate a year of Disney Hits magic with 5 of the best ‘Extra Magic Hours' episodes

For one year, Disney fans have been immersed in a whole new world of beloved Disney tunes and special guests on Disney Hits (Ch. 302). And in celebration of the channel's one-year anniversary, revisit fan-favorite Extra Magic Hours episodes highlighting various themes from the Disney Cinematic Universe, from Toy Story to Encanto with the music that made it all extra magical.

Check out our picks below and stream them for a limited time on the SXM App.

During a Pixar-themed Extra Magic Hour, hear music from Disney's latest animated film, Turning Red - where 13-year-old Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. The movie, which is Pixar's first feature-length film directed by an Asian woman and has earned a 95% Certified Fresh score on rotten tomatoes, boasts a soundtrack featuring artists including FINNEAS and Ludwig Göransson, who has famously frequently collaborated with Childish Gambino and also won a GRAMMY Award for the Black Panther score.

Whether they're the heroines of yesterday or taking the stage in more modern movies, it's hard to mention Disney without thinking of its iconic roster of princesses. Celebrate the magic of Disney Princesses and their stories with songs like "Dig a Little Deeper," "A Whole New World" and beyond dedicated to Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora, Tiana, Belle, Cinderella and more.

They may be the movie villains, but their songs were undeniably hits. From Ursula's "Poor Unfortunate Souls" to Mother Gothel's "Mother Knows Best," the Disney baddies that you love to hate will help you power through whatever task you have at hand with panache and have you holding your pup even tighter at the thought of man's best friend being turned into woman's saddest coat.

Disney's 2013 smash-hit movie Frozen was so nice they made it twice (well, a sequel, that is; and fans have even shared their hopes for a threequel) and the catchy, earwormy soundtrack played a large part - it seemed like you couldn't enter any space on the internet without seeing or hearing a reference to "Let It Go." But the movies are much more than just Kristen Bell's belt-worthy, karaoke-friendly track or the equally contagious "Do You Want to Build a Snowman." Relive how it felt to adventure with Anna, Elsa and Olaf with songs like "For the First Time in Forever," "In Summer," "Into the Unknown" and more.

'90s nostalgia is here to stay, and that includes revisiting the classic Disney movies that punctuated childhood for so many. From crying over Mufasa in The Lion King to wondering why Phil Collins had to go so hard on the Tarzan soundtrack, travel back through the soundtracks of some of the movies that made a trip to the theater in the 1990s a core memory for many.