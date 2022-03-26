Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Celebrate a year of Disney Hits magic with 5 of the best ‘Extra Magic Hours' episodes

03/26/2022 | 10:21am EDT
For one year, Disney fans have been immersed in a whole new world of beloved Disney tunes and special guests on Disney Hits (Ch. 302). And in celebration of the channel's one-year anniversary, revisit fan-favorite Extra Magic Hours episodes highlighting various themes from the Disney Cinematic Universe, from Toy Story to Encanto with the music that made it all extra magical.

Check out our picks below and stream them for a limited time on the SXM App.

Related: Quiz - How well do you know the lyrics to Beauty and the Beast?

Pixar Week

During a Pixar-themed Extra Magic Hour, hear music from Disney's latest animated film, Turning Red - where 13-year-old Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. The movie, which is Pixar's first feature-length film directed by an Asian woman and has earned a 95% Certified Fresh score on rotten tomatoes, boasts a soundtrack featuring artists including FINNEAS and Ludwig Göransson, who has famously frequently collaborated with Childish Gambino and also won a GRAMMY Award for the Black Panther score.

Ultimate Princess Celebration

Whether they're the heroines of yesterday or taking the stage in more modern movies, it's hard to mention Disney without thinking of its iconic roster of princesses. Celebrate the magic of Disney Princesses and their stories with songs like "Dig a Little Deeper," "A Whole New World" and beyond dedicated to Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora, Tiana, Belle, Cinderella and more.

Villains

They may be the movie villains, but their songs were undeniably hits. From Ursula's "Poor Unfortunate Souls" to Mother Gothel's "Mother Knows Best," the Disney baddies that you love to hate will help you power through whatever task you have at hand with panache and have you holding your pup even tighter at the thought of man's best friend being turned into woman's saddest coat.

Frozen

Disney's 2013 smash-hit movie Frozen was so nice they made it twice (well, a sequel, that is; and fans have even shared their hopes for a threequel) and the catchy, earwormy soundtrack played a large part - it seemed like you couldn't enter any space on the internet without seeing or hearing a reference to "Let It Go." But the movies are much more than just Kristen Bell's belt-worthy, karaoke-friendly track or the equally contagious "Do You Want to Build a Snowman." Relive how it felt to adventure with Anna, Elsa and Olaf with songs like "For the First Time in Forever," "In Summer," "Into the Unknown" and more.

'90s Hits

'90s nostalgia is here to stay, and that includes revisiting the classic Disney movies that punctuated childhood for so many. From crying over Mufasa in The Lion King to wondering why Phil Collins had to go so hard on the Tarzan soundtrack, travel back through the soundtracks of some of the movies that made a trip to the theater in the 1990s a core memory for many.

Keep the celebration going with an extra magical recap featuring Sofia Carson, John Stamos and more below!

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 981 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 25 898 M 25 898 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.3.31%25 898
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.3.36%819
AUDACY, INC.26.07%445
HT&E LIMITED-10.00%441
STINGRAY GROUP INC.4.58%410
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-8.00%193