Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Celebrate the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards with music & exclusive backstage interviews

02/26/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SiriusXM and the Recording Academy® are joining forces to celebrate the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® with the launch of The GRAMMY® Channel.

The GRAMMY Channel will feature a variety of music from this year's nominees across the GRAMMY Awards' 30 Fields, including top nominees Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and more, all leading up to the live broadcast of Music's Biggest Night® on March 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Listeners can also expect to hear music from GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Honorees such as Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads, as well as exclusive interviews with music's biggest stars from behind the scenes at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. For a complete nominations list, visitwww.grammy.com.

The limited-edition channel will begin on March 2 at 12pm ET and run through March 14 on Channel 104. For more information on The GRAMMY Channel, please visit www.siriusxm.com/GRAMMY.

SiriusXM's The GRAMMY Channel is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go towww.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 14:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
09:07aSIRIUS XM : Celebrate the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards with music & exclusive backs..
PU
09:01aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM and the Recording Academy® Launch The GRAMMY® Channel to Ce..
PR
02/25SIRIUS XM : Pay homage to the legendary Miami hip-hop scene with Trick Daddy, Tr..
PU
02/25SIRIUS XM : Enjoy a visit to musical paradise with Jimmy Buffett's virtual &lsqu..
PU
02/25&LSQUO;AROUND THE BIG TEN' : Basketball season winds down, tournament set & hock..
PU
02/25SIRIUS XM : Hear from the biggest names in Hollywood during Jess Cagle's new Sir..
PU
02/24SIRIUS XM : Honor George Harrison's birthday with special tributes featuring Dha..
PU
02/24SIRIUS XM : Explore the racial disparities in the healthcare system during Docto..
PU
02/24SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Johnny Cash's birthday & expanded ‘Forever Words' al..
PU
02/24SIRIUS XM : Get pumped for the regular season with MLB Network Radio's month-lon..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 24 260 M 24 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.01%24 260
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.20.56%859
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.83.00%624
HT&E LIMITED2.70%421
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.61%404
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.13.76%179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ