Sirius XM : Celebrate the birth of cool with a limited-run channel highlighting jazz icon Miles Davis

With Black History Month upon us, SiriusXM is paying homage to artists that paved the way for popular music today (even where you least expect it). With that in mind, celebrate the man with the horn as Miles Davis Radio honors the undeniable musical impact of Davis through his classics, tributes and more.

For the month of February, SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher will be spotlighting Black artists and personalities who have pioneered music, popular culture and beyond, transforming Black communities and the world as a whole. Beginning on February 4, hear music channels saluting the music and influence of Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin, plus celebrating the sounds and artists from legendary record label Motown.

Miles Davis Radio will honor one of the most significant and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz music by showcasing music from over 100 of Davis' albums and featuring alumni band members as hosts. These band members include Marcus Miller, Lenny White, John Beasley, Joey DeFrancesco, Vince Wilburn Jr. and others. Miles Davis Radio will be available on the SXM App in the Jazz/Standards category beginning February 4 for 30 days. Real Jazz (Ch. 67) will become Miles Davis Radio from February 14 through February 20.

SiriusXM has collaborated with historic artists and their teams to create unique, curated radio channels exclusively for listeners and fans. Across SiriusXM channels, Pandora stations and Stitcher podcasts, listeners will find a variety of specialty programming celebrating the impact of Black culture, traditions, history and change-makers. Find the complete lineup of programming celebrating Black History Monthhere.