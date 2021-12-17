Sirius XM : Celebrate the reason for the Christmas season with Cardinal Dolan's annual special

Premiering on December 21 at 2pm ET, just in time for the holiday, New York Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan presents his annual Christmas special hosted by Father Dave Dwyer, featuring holiday performances and stories on The Catholic Channel (Ch. 129).

This year's Conversation with Cardinal Dolan Christmas Special features an interview with and performance from a capella group Straight No Chaser. The Catholic Channel's own Katie McGrady will also share her 2021 holiday gift guide. Hear live music from St. Joseph's Seminary The Schola Cantorum as well as Brian Fallon, best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and main lyricist of the rock band The Gaslight Anthem. Plus, Megyn Kelly stops by to read the Nativity Narrative. See the full broadcast schedule below (all times in ET).

December 21 at 2pm

December 22 at 4am and 1pm

December 24 at 12am, 1am, 10am, 4pm and 5pm

December 25 at 6pm and 7pm

December 26 at 3am, 6pm and 9pm

December 27 at 4am

December 28 at 2pm

December 29 at 4am and 1pm

December 31 at 7pm

January 1 at 6am, 9am and 1pm

January 2 at 3am, 6pm and 9pm

January 3 at 4am