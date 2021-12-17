Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Celebrate the reason for the Christmas season with Cardinal Dolan's annual special

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
Premiering on December 21 at 2pm ET, just in time for the holiday, New York Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan presents his annual Christmas special hosted by Father Dave Dwyer, featuring holiday performances and stories on The Catholic Channel (Ch. 129).

This year's Conversation with Cardinal Dolan Christmas Special features an interview with and performance from a capella group Straight No Chaser. The Catholic Channel's own Katie McGrady will also share her 2021 holiday gift guide. Hear live music from St. Joseph's Seminary The Schola Cantorum as well as Brian Fallon, best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and main lyricist of the rock band The Gaslight Anthem. Plus, Megyn Kelly stops by to read the Nativity Narrative. See the full broadcast schedule below (all times in ET).

Conversation with Cardinal Dolan Christmas Special Broadcast Schedule

December 21 at 2pm

December 22 at 4am and 1pm

December 24 at 12am, 1am, 10am, 4pm and 5pm

December 25 at 6pm and 7pm

December 26 at 3am, 6pm and 9pm

December 27 at 4am

December 28 at 2pm

December 29 at 4am and 1pm

December 31 at 7pm

January 1 at 6am, 9am and 1pm

January 2 at 3am, 6pm and 9pm

January 3 at 4am

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 17:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 25 357 M 25 357 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,34 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.16%25 357
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.31%742
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.31%384
AUDACY, INC.5.26%355
HT&E LIMITED-3.51%353
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.31.54%213