Sirius XM : Celebrate the reason for the season with live Masses & religious Christmas specials

Don't miss out on the chance to hear specials, services, and Masses on your favorite religious channels this holiday season. The Catholic Channel (Ch. 129), Joel Osteen Radio (Ch. 128) and The Billy Graham Channel (Ch. 460) will all feature special programming highlighting the religious significance of this time of year. See the information below for dates, times and details (all times in ET)!

Though many churches may not be open, listeners can tune in to Joel Osteen Radio to celebrate a live Christmas Eve service with Pastor Phil Munsey on December 24 at 7pm ET.

If you're looking to reminisce on Christmases past, hear ongoing reports from annual Billy Graham Library Christmas events on The Billy Graham Channel every evening from December 19 through December 24.

If you missed out the first airing of Cardinal Dolan's annual Christmas special, tune in at the times below to hear from Cardinal Dolan and Father Dave Dwyer, featuring special performances from Pentatonix, Dion, and for KING & COUNTRY.

Tuesday, December 22 at 2pm

Wednesday, December 23 at 4am and 1pm

Thursday, December 24 at 12am, 1am, 10am, 4pm and 5pm

Friday, December 25 at 6pm and 7pm

Saturday, December 26 at 6am, 9am and 2pm

Sunday, December 27 at 3am, 9am, 6pm and 9pm

Monday, December 28 at 4am

Tuesday, December 29 at 2pm

While Christmas travel - both international and into crowded churches - is limited, listeners can still ring in the birth of Christ when The Catholic Channel airs live Masses from around the world, including the St. Peter's Basilica service with Pop Francis and the Midnight Mass in NYC's famed St. Patrick's Cathedral. See the full schedule for the holiday season below.

Thursday, December 24: Christmas Eve

1pm to 4pm - Midnight Mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, celebrated by Pope Francis

to 4pm - Midnight Mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, celebrated by Pope Francis 11pm to 1:30am - Chorale Prelude and Midnight Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan

Friday, December 25: Christmas Day

3am to 5am - Midnight Mass from Our Lady of Angels in Los Angeles, CA, replayed from 10pm to 12am

to 5am - Midnight Mass from Our Lady of Angels in Los Angeles, CA, replayed from 10pm to 12am 6am to 7:30am - Chorale Prelude and Midnight Mass from the Basilica of The National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC

to 7:30am - Chorale Prelude and Midnight Mass from the Basilica of The National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC 10:15am to 12pm - Christmas Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan

to 12pm - Christmas Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan 12pm to 2pm - Christmas Mass from the Basilica of The National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. Celebrated by Cardinal Wilton Gregory.

to 2pm - Christmas Mass from the Basilica of The National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. Celebrated by Cardinal Wilton Gregory. 3pm to 6pm - replay of Midnight Mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome celebrated by Pope Francis

Thursday, December 31: New Year's Eve

7am - Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City

Friday, January 1: New Year's Day

12pm - Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.