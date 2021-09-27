Log in
Sirius XM : Celebrate the return of Met Opera Radio live broadcasts for the 2021-22 season

09/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
After the longest shutdown in its history, The Metropolitan Opera is ready to resume live broadcasts on SiriusXM's Met Opera Radio for the 2021-22 season. Opening Night will be a historic occasion with the Met's first performance of an opera by a Black composer.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct GRAMMY Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir, Fire Shut Up in My Bones. SiriusXM subscribers can hear this performance in its entirety on Met Opera Radio (Ch. 355) on September 27 at 6pm ET.

Fire Shut Up in My Bones is a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown co-direct this new staging; Brown, who is also the production's choreographer, becomes the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera's most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.

Also, The Metropolitan Opera announced that it has named Debra Lew Harder as the fifth full-time radio host in company history. Ms. Lew Harder's responsibilities as "the voice of the Met" will include hosting the broadcasts that air on Met Opera Radio each week during the season.

For more information on The Metropolitan Opera and tickets, visit https://www.metopera.org/.

2021-22 Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)*

Please note: Weeknight SiriusXM broadcasts will begin 5 minutes ahead of curtain with additional broadcast commentary.

(P) Season Premiere | *Schedule subject to change

SEPTEMBER

September 27 at 6pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones (P)

September 28 at 6:55pm: Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov (P)

OCTOBER

October 4 at 7:25pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

October 5 at 6:55pm: Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov

October 12 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Turandot (P)

October 13 at 6:55pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

October 19 at 6:55pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

October 21 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Turandot

October 26 at 5:55pm: Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (P)

October 29 at 7:25pm: Puccini: Turandot

NOVEMBER

November 3 at 7:25pm: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

November 4 at 5:55pm: Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

November 9 at 6:55pm: Puccini: La Bohème (P)

November 11 at 5:55pm: Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

November 17 at 7:25pm: Puccini: La Bohème

November 18 at 7:25pm: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

November 23 at 7:55pm: Aucoin: Eurydice (P)

November 24 at 7:25pm: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

DECEMBER

December 2 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Tosca (P)

December 4 at 1:00pm: Aucoin: Eurydice

December 10 at 7:25pm: Mozart: The Magic Flute (P)

December 11 at 1:00pm: Puccini: Tosca

December 17 at 6:55pm: Massenet: Cinderella (P)

December 18 at 1:00pm: Mozart: The Magic Flute

December 22 at 10:55pm: Massenet: Cinderella

December 25 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Aida at the Met

December 31 at 5:55pm: Verdi: Rigoletto (P)

JANUARY

January 1 at 1:00pm: Massenet: Cinderella

January 4 at 7:55pm: Verdi: Rigolettoi

January 8 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

January 14 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Tosca

January 15 at 1:00pm: Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro

January 19 at 6:55pm:Verdi: Rigoletto

January 22 at 1:00pm: Puccini: La Bohème

January 26 at 6:55pm: Tosca

January 29 at 1:00pm: Verdi: Rigoletto

FEBRUARY

February 5 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of TBA

February 12 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Verdi: Requiem

February 19 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov

February 26 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of TBA

February 28 at 6:25pm: Verdi: Don Carlos

MARCH

March 1 at 7:25pm: Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos (P)

March 5 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Listener's Choice TBA

March 9 at 7:55pm: Puccini: Tosca

March 11 at 7:25pm: Handel: Rodelinda (P)

March 12 at 1:00pm: Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos

March 18 at 6:25pm: Verdi: Don Carlos

March 19 at 12:00pm: Handel: Rodelinda

March 25 at 6:55pm: Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin (P)

March 26 at 12:00pm: erdi: Don Carlos

APRIL

April 1 at 6:55pm: Strauss: Elektra (P)

April 2 at 1:00pm: Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin

April 5 at 6:55pm: Strauss: Elektra

April 9 at 1:00pm: Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro

April 14 at 7:25pm: Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin

April 16 at 1:00pm: Strauss: Elektra

April 22 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Madama Butterfly

April 23 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

April 26 at 7:25pm: Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor

April 30 at 1:00pm: Puccini: Madama Butterfly

MAY

May 1 at 2:55pm: Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

May 2 at 7:25pm: Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor

May 7 at 1:00pm: Puccini: Turandot

May 13 at 7:55pm: Dean: Hamlet (P)

May 14 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

May 19 at 7:25pm: Glass: Akhnaten (P)

May 21 at 1:00pm: Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor

May 24 at 7:55pm: Puccini: La Bohème

May 28 at 1:00pm: Glass: Akhnaten

May 30 at 7:25pm: Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (P)

JUNE

June 4 at 1:00pm: Dean: Hamlet

June 8 at 7:25pm: Verdi: Rigoletto

June 11 at 1:00pm: Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
