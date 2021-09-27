Sirius XM : Celebrate the return of Met Opera Radio live broadcasts for the 2021-22 season

After the longest shutdown in its history, The Metropolitan Opera is ready to resume live broadcasts on SiriusXM's Met Opera Radio for the 2021-22 season. Opening Night will be a historic occasion with the Met's first performance of an opera by a Black composer.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct GRAMMY Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir, Fire Shut Up in My Bones. SiriusXM subscribers can hear this performance in its entirety on Met Opera Radio (Ch. 355) on September 27 at 6pm ET.
Fire Shut Up in My Bones is a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown co-direct this new staging; Brown, who is also the production's choreographer, becomes the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera's most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.
Also, The Metropolitan Opera announced that it has named Debra Lew Harder as the fifth full-time radio host in company history. Ms. Lew Harder's responsibilities as "the voice of the Met" will include hosting the broadcasts that air on Met Opera Radio each week during the season.
2021-22 Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)*
Please note: Weeknight SiriusXM broadcasts will begin 5 minutes ahead of curtain with additional broadcast commentary.
(P) Season Premiere | *Schedule subject to change
SEPTEMBER
September 27 at 6pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones (P)
September 28 at 6:55pm: Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov (P)
OCTOBER
October 4 at 7:25pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
October 5 at 6:55pm: Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov
October 12 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Turandot (P)
October 13 at 6:55pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
October 19 at 6:55pm: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
October 21 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Turandot
October 26 at 5:55pm: Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (P)
October 29 at 7:25pm: Puccini: Turandot
NOVEMBER
November 3 at 7:25pm: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess
November 4 at 5:55pm: Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
November 9 at 6:55pm: Puccini: La Bohème (P)
November 11 at 5:55pm: Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
November 17 at 7:25pm: Puccini: La Bohème
November 18 at 7:25pm: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess
November 23 at 7:55pm: Aucoin: Eurydice (P)
November 24 at 7:25pm: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess
DECEMBER
December 2 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Tosca (P)
December 4 at 1:00pm: Aucoin: Eurydice
December 10 at 7:25pm: Mozart: The Magic Flute (P)
December 11 at 1:00pm: Puccini: Tosca
December 17 at 6:55pm: Massenet: Cinderella (P)
December 18 at 1:00pm: Mozart: The Magic Flute
December 22 at 10:55pm: Massenet: Cinderella
December 25 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Aida at the Met
December 31 at 5:55pm: Verdi: Rigoletto (P)
JANUARY
January 1 at 1:00pm: Massenet: Cinderella
January 4 at 7:55pm: Verdi: Rigolettoi
January 8 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
January 14 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Tosca
January 15 at 1:00pm: Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro
January 19 at 6:55pm:Verdi: Rigoletto
January 22 at 1:00pm: Puccini: La Bohème
January 26 at 6:55pm: Tosca
January 29 at 1:00pm: Verdi: Rigoletto
FEBRUARY
February 5 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of TBA
February 12 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Verdi: Requiem
February 19 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov
February 26 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of TBA
February 28 at 6:25pm: Verdi: Don Carlos
MARCH
March 1 at 7:25pm: Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos (P)
March 5 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Listener's Choice TBA
March 9 at 7:55pm: Puccini: Tosca
March 11 at 7:25pm: Handel: Rodelinda (P)
March 12 at 1:00pm: Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos
March 18 at 6:25pm: Verdi: Don Carlos
March 19 at 12:00pm: Handel: Rodelinda
March 25 at 6:55pm: Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin (P)
March 26 at 12:00pm: erdi: Don Carlos
APRIL
April 1 at 6:55pm: Strauss: Elektra (P)
April 2 at 1:00pm: Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin
April 5 at 6:55pm: Strauss: Elektra
April 9 at 1:00pm: Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro
April 14 at 7:25pm: Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin
April 16 at 1:00pm: Strauss: Elektra
April 22 at 6:55pm: Puccini: Madama Butterfly
April 23 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess
April 26 at 7:25pm: Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor
April 30 at 1:00pm: Puccini: Madama Butterfly
MAY
May 1 at 2:55pm: Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
May 2 at 7:25pm: Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor
May 7 at 1:00pm: Puccini: Turandot
May 13 at 7:55pm: Dean: Hamlet (P)
May 14 at 1:00pm: TAPED BROADCAST PRESENTATION of Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
May 19 at 7:25pm: Glass: Akhnaten (P)
May 21 at 1:00pm: Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor
May 24 at 7:55pm: Puccini: La Bohème
May 28 at 1:00pm: Glass: Akhnaten
May 30 at 7:25pm: Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (P)
JUNE
June 4 at 1:00pm: Dean: Hamlet
June 8 at 7:25pm: Verdi: Rigoletto
June 11 at 1:00pm: Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress
