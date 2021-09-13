Sirius XM : Celebrate the return of live shows with exclusive performances from premier artists

As venues across the country welcome eager fans back into their seats, SiriusXM and Pandora are presenting the Small Stage Series, a series of performances with premier artists spanning music genres and comedy - and held in small, iconic venues.

The series, which launched with Dave Matthews live from a secret location and Kane Brown from Nashville, features exclusive performances in cities across the country. The multi-genre spanning lineup of shows gives SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners the chance to see their favorite artists live in intimate settings, along with an exclusive keepsake to commemorate what might be some subscribers' first live event in a very long time. If you missed some of the shows, listen to them here on the SXM App now:

To maintain the highest public health standards, SiriusXM is adhering to health and safety protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists.

Brandi Carlile: the six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and #1 NY Times bestselling author will perform an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on an outdoor stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, on August 22. The intimate performance will air live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum (Ch. 28). The special concert, in the midst of her Right On Time Tour, will feature Brandi Carlile performing signature songs from her career, as well as music from her much-anticipated new album, In These Silent Days. *Proof of vaccination will be required to attend*

Coldplay: the GRAMMY® Award-winning British rock band will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on September 23. The exclusive concert marks the first time that Coldplay has performed at the iconic venue and comes ahead of the band's 9th studio album, Music of the Spheres, which is scheduled to be released on October 15. The concert - the first full show for the band since the start of the pandemic - will air live nationwide on SiriusXM.

Dave Matthews: the GRAMMY® Award winning singer-songwriter will perform an exclusive intimate invitation-only acoustic set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on August 19 at an outdoor secret location. The intimate show will air live on SiriusXM's Dave Matthews Band Radio (Ch. 30). The special concert will feature music spanning the influential artist and songwriter's career. *Proof of vaccination will be required to attend*

Glass Animals: the British alternative band will perform an exclusive intimate invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on October 4 at Metro in Chicago. The concert, amid the band's Dreamland Tour, will feature Glass Animals performing music from their three full length albums, including 2020's Dreamland and the double-platinum hit 'Heat Waves,' and will air on SiriusXM's Alt Nation (Ch. 36).H.E.R.: the Academy and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at an iconic music venue in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on November 2. The exclusive concert, which will feature H.E.R. performing music from her recently released Back Of My Mind album, marks the first time that H.E.R. has performed at the venue. The concert will air live nationwide on SiriusXM's The Heat (Ch. 46).J Balvin: the global ambassador of reggaeton will record an exclusive Pandora LIVE El Pulso in September in New York City. The special performance will feature the Grammy Award winner performing his worldwide hits as well, as music from his upcoming album that's often heard on Pandora's #1 Latin station, El Pulso. Twenty fans will have the opportunity to witness the exclusive show taping live, and those unable to attend will be able to enjoy the event virtually on October 13 at live.pandora.com. The performance will also air on SiriusXM's Caliente (Ch. 158) and Pitbull's Globalization (Ch. 13).

John Mulaney: the award-winning comedian will perform an intimate stand-up set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on September 1 at City Winery in New York City. Among many other accomplishments, John has hosted Saturday Night Live four times and done three Netflix specials: New In Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. The Emmy winner recently kicked off his highly anticipated new tour, 'From Scratch,' which has sold out venues across the country.

Kane Brown: the multi-platinum award-winning country sensation will give SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners an exclusive look into his Blessed and Free Tour with a special performance during rehearsals on August 19. The intimate performance will air on SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56) on August 27 at 12pm and 8pm ET, and select songs will also air on SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2). The show will feature Brown performing songs straight off his tour setlist, including several chart-topping hits. *Proof of vaccination will be required to attend*

Kenny Chesney: the eight-time Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners featuring the songs that have defined coming of age over the last 15 years. This intimate concert will mark Chesney's only concert this year ahead of his wildly anticipated Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour. The show will feature Chesney performing songs from across his career - including many of the #1s that made him Billboard's biggest Country Singles Chart artist - and will air on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, No Shoes Radio (Ch. 57).Shaggy: the multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning reggae icon and host of the new radio show, Shaggy's Yaad on SiriusXM FLY (Ch. 47), will perform an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on an outdoor stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, on August 26. The intimate show will air on SiriusXM FLY on September 5 at 8pm ET. It will feature Shaggy performing fan-favorites from his illustrious career. *Proof of vaccination will be required to attend*twenty one pilots: The GRAMMY® Award-winning duo will perform an exclusive, intimate show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners at the Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, on September 8. Ahead of their sold-out Takeøver Tour, the duo will be performing some of their biggest songs to date, including selections from their acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy. The concert will air on SiriusXM's Alt Nation (Ch. 36), with select songs also airing on SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2).Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers as of 7/21/21 will have opportunities to win a pair of tickets to attend these private SiriusXM & Pandora performances. Eligible SiriusXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win by visiting siriusxm.com/SmallStageSeries. No Purchase Necessary. Open to SiriusXM subscribers as of 07/21/21, 18+ and residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C. For Official Rules, including odds and prize description, visit siriusxm.com/SmallStageSeries. Void where prohibited. Fans of Pandora will also have various chances to win their way in and can follow Pandora on socials for information as it becomes available.