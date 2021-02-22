Sirius XM : Check out award-winning author Katie McGrady's new show on Catholic life & family

Award-winning author and speaker Katie Prejean McGrady will join the The Catholic Channel's weekday lineup as host of The Katie McGrady Show starting March 1.

Each weekday from 2pm to 4pm ET, McGrady will share fun stories about her family, offer hopeful encouragement about living a faithful Catholic life, and provide her insightful, practical perspective on news, pop culture, and current events. Listeners will also be able to hear new episodes anytime on the SiriusXM app after their debut.Honest and upfront, but always with wit and humor, McGrady will explore how to live life as a Catholic, navigating everything from how to handle the car-pickup line at pre-school to making time for date night with her husband to understanding how to strive for holiness day by day.

McGrady is an international Catholic speaker and award-winning author of four books with Ave Maria Press, including Advent and Christmas, Room 24, Follow, and Lent. Since 2012, she has traveled extensively speaking on evangelization, youth and young adult ministry, education, family life, and discipleship. A former high school theology teacher and youth minister, McGrady writes regularly for Blessed is She, Catholic News Service, and Our Sunday Visitor, and hosts two podcasts for Ave Maria Press: Ave Explores and Ave Spotlight.