Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Check out award-winning author Katie McGrady's new show on Catholic life & family

02/22/2021 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Award-winning author and speaker Katie Prejean McGrady will join the The Catholic Channel's weekday lineup as host of The Katie McGrady Show starting March 1.

Each weekday from 2pm to 4pm ET, McGrady will share fun stories about her family, offer hopeful encouragement about living a faithful Catholic life, and provide her insightful, practical perspective on news, pop culture, and current events. Listeners will also be able to hear new episodes anytime on the SiriusXM app after their debut.Honest and upfront, but always with wit and humor, McGrady will explore how to live life as a Catholic, navigating everything from how to handle the car-pickup line at pre-school to making time for date night with her husband to understanding how to strive for holiness day by day.

McGrady is an international Catholic speaker and award-winning author of four books with Ave Maria Press, including Advent and Christmas, Room 24, Follow, and Lent. Since 2012, she has traveled extensively speaking on evangelization, youth and young adult ministry, education, family life, and discipleship. A former high school theology teacher and youth minister, McGrady writes regularly for Blessed is She, Catholic News Service, and Our Sunday Visitor, and hosts two podcasts for Ave Maria Press: Ave Explores and Ave Spotlight.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:44pSIRIUS XM : Check out award-winning author Katie McGrady's new show on Catholic ..
PU
03:53pSIRIUS XM : Watch gospel stars try to guess their songs played backwards during ..
PU
03:11pSIRIUS XM : Hear Bruce Springsteen spin songs by Sam Cooke, Jay-Z & more on his ..
PU
02:29pSIRIUS XM : Hear exclusive performance, new album ‘Medicine At Midnight' &..
PU
10:09aSIRIUS XM : Get your funk on with the first episode of Adam Clayton's playlist s..
PU
09:41aSIRIUS XM : Pump up ‘Jamila's Jams' during a new show diving deep into hip..
PU
02/19SIRIUS XM : Get ready for nonstop Motown Channel music with this exclusive quiz
PU
02/198 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with birds (POLL ..
PU
02/18SIRIUS XM : Remembering LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio host Prince Markie Dee ..
PU
02/18&LSQUO;AROUND THE BIG TEN' : Hoops honors, hockey stars & baseball schedule rele..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 881 M 24 881 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,01 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.65%24 881
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.22.20%865
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.153.44%864
HT&E LIMITED0.54%414
STINGRAY GROUP INC.7.59%409
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED7.51%122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ