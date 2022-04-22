Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 10:39:29 am EDT
6.335 USD   -0.24%
10:08aSIRIUS XM : Check out new songs playing on Octane this week from Mothica, Crooked Halos & more
PU
09:48aNFL DRAFT 2022 : Hear exclusive live coverage on SiriusXM NFL Radio
PU
04/21HOLY CULTURE RADIO : Your new home for Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sirius XM : Check out new songs playing on Octane this week from Mothica, Crooked Halos & more

04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
Your home for new hard rock, Octane (Ch. 37), brings you fresh music from your favorite artists while simultaneously breaking the next generation of headbangers destined to be headliners. This week, Octane added songs by Crooked Halos (after officially premiering it), Mothica and more.

Listen to Octane now to catch these new tracks on rotation and see if one of them - or more - becomes your new favorite.

"Masterpiece" by Motionless In White
A new and heavy ballad from Octane favorite Motionless In White off their upcoming album, Scoring The End of the World.

"Dragged Under" by Crooked Halos
Premiered on last week's Test Drive.

"CASUALTY" by Mothica
The first single of Mothica's sophomore studio album, NOCTURNAL.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 979 M - -
Net income 2022 1 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 25 013 M 25 013 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,35 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.00%25 013
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-4.41%742
HT&E LIMITED-11.90%425
AUDACY, INC.10.12%388
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-1.00%387
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.30.04%274