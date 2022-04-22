Sirius XM : Check out new songs playing on Octane this week from Mothica, Crooked Halos & more

Your home for new hard rock, Octane (Ch. 37), brings you fresh music from your favorite artists while simultaneously breaking the next generation of headbangers destined to be headliners. This week, Octane added songs by Crooked Halos (after officially premiering it), Mothica and more.

Listen to Octane now to catch these new tracks on rotation and see if one of them - or more - becomes your new favorite.

"Masterpiece" by Motionless In White

A new and heavy ballad from Octane favorite Motionless In White off their upcoming album, Scoring The End of the World.

"Dragged Under" by Crooked Halos

Premiered on last week's Test Drive.

"CASUALTY" by Mothica

The first single of Mothica's sophomore studio album, NOCTURNAL.