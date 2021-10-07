Sirius XM : Come alive during Kenny Chesney's exclusive, live ‘Small Stage Series' concert broadcast

Turn it up as No Shoes Radio (Ch. 57) broadcasts Kenny Chesney's recent Small Stage Series performance for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers.This intimate concert marked Chesney's only concert this year ahead of his wildly anticipated Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour. The show - which featured Chesney performing songs from across his career - will rebroadcast on No Shoes Radio during the times below and will be available anytime on the SXM App.
Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)
October 8 at 9pm
October 9 at 12pm and 6pm
October 10 at 3pm
