    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Come alive during Kenny Chesney's exclusive, live ‘Small Stage Series' concert broadcast

10/07/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
Turn it up as No Shoes Radio (Ch. 57) broadcasts Kenny Chesney's recent Small Stage Series performance for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers.This intimate concert marked Chesney's only concert this year ahead of his wildly anticipated Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour. The show - which featured Chesney performing songs from across his career - will rebroadcast on No Shoes Radio during the times below and will be available anytime on the SXM App.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

October 8 at 9pm

October 9 at 12pm and 6pm

October 10 at 3pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 16:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 579 M - -
Net income 2021 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 24 991 M 24 991 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.98%24 991
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.32.24%933
AUDACY, INC.48.18%500
STINGRAY GROUP INC.9.41%406
HT&E LIMITED-17.57%304
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.48.85%239