Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Cool it now as New Edition discuss Silk Sonic's ‘slick' style, Jacquees calling himself ‘King of R&B' & more

02/18/2022 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Get ready to throw it back as R&B legends New Edition join SiriusXM host Bevy Smith for an all-new Town Hall conversation you don't want to miss.Premiering on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) on February 21 at 1pm ET, the R&B group from Boston discusses the current state of their music genre, the importance of giving back to their community, and more. Check out the full broadcast schedule below, as well as preview clips from the Town Hall.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

February 21 at 1pm, 5pm, and 10pm

February 22 at 10am and 8pm

February 23 at 4am and 7am

February 24 at 1am and 11am

February 25 at 12am, 4am, and 8pm

February 26 at 2am and 11am

February 27 at 6pm and 11pm

For more information about Radio Andy, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
02:22pSIRIUS XM : Cool it now as New Edition discuss Silk Sonic's ‘slick' style, Jacquees ..
PU
12:42pSIRIUS XM : Megyn Kelly's upcoming guests you don't want to miss
PU
08:42aSIRIUS XM : Get presale access to Usher's new Las Vegas shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM
PU
02/17INSIDER SELL : Sirius XM Holdings
MT
02/17SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Announces Broadcast Plans for Special HBCU Doubleheader on February 1..
PU
02/17SIRIUS XM : Get the best advice during digital star Tinx's new podcast & live show on Siri..
PU
02/17Tinx to Launch It's Me, Tinx Exclusively on SiriusXM platforms
PR
02/17SIRIUS XM : Soundtrack your seasonal depression with wintry hits by Coldplay, Fleetwood Ma..
PU
02/17SIRIUS XM : Hear Phish Radio's live concert broadcasts, specials & more from Riviera Maya,..
PU
02/17SIRIUS XM : Catch a juicy SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen & the ‘And Just Like Th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 23 806 M 23 806 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.04%23 806
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.9.45%845
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.01%405
HT&E LIMITED-8.57%384
AUDACY, INC.-14.40%301
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-5.33%197