Sirius XM : Cool it now as New Edition discuss Silk Sonic's ‘slick' style, Jacquees calling himself ‘King of R&B' & more

Get ready to throw it back as R&B legends New Edition join SiriusXM host Bevy Smith for an all-new Town Hall conversation you don't want to miss.Premiering on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) on February 21 at 1pm ET, the R&B group from Boston discusses the current state of their music genre, the importance of giving back to their community, and more. Check out the full broadcast schedule below, as well as preview clips from the Town Hall.

February 21 at 1pm, 5pm, and 10pm

February 22 at 10am and 8pm

February 23 at 4am and 7am

February 24 at 1am and 11am

February 25 at 12am, 4am, and 8pm

February 26 at 2am and 11am

February 27 at 6pm and 11pm

