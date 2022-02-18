Sirius XM : Cool it now as New Edition discuss Silk Sonic's ‘slick' style, Jacquees calling himself ‘King of R&B' & more

Get ready to throw it back as R&B legends New Edition join SiriusXM host Bevy Smith for an all-new Town Hall conversation you don't want to miss.Premiering on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) on February 21 at 1pm ET, the R&B group from Boston discusses the current state of their music genre, the importance of giving back to their community, and more. Check out the full broadcast schedule below, as well as preview clips from the Town Hall.
Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):
February 21 at 1pm, 5pm, and 10pm
February 22 at 10am and 8pm
February 23 at 4am and 7am
February 24 at 1am and 11am
February 25 at 12am, 4am, and 8pm
February 26 at 2am and 11am
February 27 at 6pm and 11pm
For more information about Radio Andy, click here.
Disclaimer
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:21:00 UTC.