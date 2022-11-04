Sirius XM : Country Superstar Eric Church to Launch His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

Country music superstar Eric Church launched his own SiriusXM music channel, Eric Church Outsiders Radio, on Friday, November4, on the SXM App.

Church announced his new channel in an exclusive interview with Billboard from October 26.

"It'll be fun to show how an 80-year-old blues song inspires a jazz artist, that inspires a rockabilly guitar player, who inspires a country artist," Church told the publication.

Eric Church Outsiders Radio will showcase music from Church's career, including his vast catalog of nearly two decades that has earned him seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards (including 2020 Entertainer of the Year) and 10 GRAMMY nominations. Curated by Church himself, the channel will be a journey through his musical experiences featuring collaborations and recordings with friends along with behind-the-scenes stories. Listeners will also hear songs that inspire Church as a fan of music, from rock to country and beyond by artists including George Strait, Bob Seger, Ashley McBryde, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Aretha Franklin, Kenny Chesney, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile and more.

"We're trying to be thoughtful about how we play the music and why the music matters," shares Church on the curation of his new channel. "This is about something that you actually go, oh, that's cool. That, I haven't heard that. So, chasing that pathway is what gives me excitement about what we're trying to do here with Outsiders Radio."

Eric Church Outsiders Radio will launch on November 4 on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans. Additionally, the channel will also be available to subscribers nationwide in the car on SiriusXM channel 61 from November 4 through November 6.

Best Of Outsiders Radio: archival episodes of Church's monthly show, Outsiders Radio, aired on The Highway.

LIVE, From The Pit: a monthly full concert performance from a past Church show. The featured concert broadcast for November will be from the Green Bay stop of the 2022 Gather Again Tour.

A Song To Sing:a one-hour monthly specialty show hosted by a songwriter who has had a hand in penning Church's numerous hits, launching with Jeff Hyde, whose songwriting credits include Church's "Springsteen."

Insiders Hours: monthly guest DJ shows with friends, fans and collaborators launching with Lainey Wilson - the most-nominated artist at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards and a cast member on Season 5 of hit show Yellowstone premiering next month.

The exclusive channel is the latest in a longstanding relationship between SiriusXM and Church, who originally launched his exclusive monthly show, Outsiders Radio, on SiriusXM's The Highway in February 2015. Outsiders Radio explored the country music singer/songwriter's personal music influences, with Church playing his current favorites as well as exclusive, never-before-heard music from his own archives.

For more information on Eric Church, please visit www.ericchurch.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.