Sirius XM : Daytona 500 Live on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will offer race fans comprehensive coverage of the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on February 14, including the live race broadcast and in-car audio from some of the sport's top drivers, as well as the news and events of NASCAR's Speedweeks leading up to race day.

On Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM will broadcast live starting at 7:00 am ET. When the green flag drops (approximately 2:30 pm ET) subscribers will hear every lap of the race live, followed by post-race coverage that will include interviews with the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion and other drivers. The programming airs on the exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel (ch. 90).

SiriusXM will also air 10 live driver-to-crew radio feeds on separate SiriusXM channels throughout the Daytona 500. On Sunday listeners will be able to hear the driver-to-crew communications of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex, Jr. For more info, and for channel assignments for individual driver feeds go to the SiriusXM blog.

Additionally, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage of the Busch Clash at DAYTONA tomorrow, Feb. 9 (6:00 pm ET), the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 11 (6:00 pm ET), the NextEra Energy Resources 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 12 (7:00 pm ET), and the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 13 (4:30 pm ET).

Throughout Speedweeks, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offers a full lineup of original talk programming daily that delivers the most in-depth audio coverage of the sport, up-to-the-moment news and analysis, and interviews with NASCAR's newsmakers. Leading up to Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will air interviews with every NASCAR Cup Series driver. Those interviews can be heard anytime on the SiriusXM app here: siriusxm.com/daytonainterviews

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, NASCAR President Steve Phelps is scheduled to be a guest on The Morning Drive with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone.

On Monday, Feb. 15, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is scheduled to have interviews with the 2021 Daytona 500 champion driver, crew chief and owner.

Over the course of the season, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio airs every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race live. Between races, the channel offers NASCAR talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a roster of expert hosts that includes current and former drivers, owners, crew members and insiders.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosts include Daytona 500-winning former crew chiefs Larry McReynolds, Steve Letarte and Jeff Hammond, former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner, JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Brad Daugherty, plus active and former drivers Corey LaJoie and Brendan Gaughan. Listeners will also hear from insiders like Mike Bagley, Claire B. Lang, Dave Moody, Pete Pistone, Danny "Chocolate" Myers, Pat Patterson, Angie Skinner, Brad Gillie, Danielle Trotta, Alan Cavanna, Jeff Gluck, Dustin Long, Bob Pockrass, Nate Ryan, Shannon Spake, Lee Spencer, Doug Rice, Brett McMillan, Jerry Bonkowski, John Roberts, Kaitlyn Vincie, Jack Arute, Chris Knight, Kelly Crandall and Mojo Nixon.

2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Joey Logano will host his exclusive SiriusXM show, Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano select weekdays (8:00-9:00 am ET) throughout the season on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package can listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app or however they stream at home.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daytona-500-live-on-siriusxm-301224143.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.