Sirius XM : Denzel Washington reflects on Sidney Poitier & aging Macbeth in his new, acclaimed movie

In a new, exclusive interview on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109), Denzel Washington discusses the passing of actor Sidney Poitier, his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, and the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Piano Lesson.

Tune in on the SXM App now to hear Washington remember Sidney Poitier, the first Black man and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, who passed away just last week.

Additionally, the award-winning Malcolm X and Training Day actor discusses aging up the titular character in the new film The Tragedy of Macbeth, an Oscar contender that premiered in theaters in December and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on January 14.

Washington also confirmed he's working on The Piano Lesson, a play by August Wilson that is both heading back to Broadway and being adapted to film for Netflix, where his son, John David Washington, will play Boy Willie.

