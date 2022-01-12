Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Denzel Washington reflects on Sidney Poitier & aging Macbeth in his new, acclaimed movie

01/12/2022 | 09:36am EST
In a new, exclusive interview on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109), Denzel Washington discusses the passing of actor Sidney Poitier, his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, and the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Piano Lesson.

Tune in on the SXM App now to hear Washington remember Sidney Poitier, the first Black man and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, who passed away just last week.

Additionally, the award-winning Malcolm X and Training Day actor discusses aging up the titular character in the new film The Tragedy of Macbeth, an Oscar contender that premiered in theaters in December and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on January 14.

Washington also confirmed he's working on The Piano Lesson, a play by August Wilson that is both heading back to Broadway and being adapted to film for Netflix, where his son, John David Washington, will play Boy Willie.

For more information about The Jess Cagle Show, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 14:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 660 M - -
Net income 2021 1 299 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 277 M 25 277 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.47%25 277
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.20%820
STINGRAY GROUP INC.9.60%426
HT&E LIMITED-1.90%408
AUDACY, INC.-4.28%336
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-2.67%203