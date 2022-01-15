Sirius XM : Dive into David Bowie's top 75 fan-voted hits on his new channel

SiriusXM is celebrating the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all-new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honoring what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on January 8, listeners can hear music spanning Bowie's entire catalog - from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.

This special pop-up channel will run throughFebruary 2 on SiriusXM's Channel 104 and on the SXM App. The David Bowie Channel features live music from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie's greatest songs. Listeners can hear celebrity guest DJs - including from Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more - spotlighting their favorite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist. Additionally, listeners will enjoy covers of the music icon's songs by popular artists, as well as the Top 75 David Bowietracks (see the full tracklist below).

1. Changes - 2015 Remaster

2. Heroes - 2017 Remaster

3. Under Pressure - Remastered 2011

4. Let's Dance - 2018 Remaster

5. Rebel Rebel - 2016 Remaster

6. Space Oddity - 2015 Remaster

7. Starman - 2012 Remaster

8. Life on Mars? - 2015 Remaster

9. Moonage Daydream - 2012 Remaster

10. Ashes to Ashes - 2017 Remaster

11. Ziggy Stardust - 2012 Remaster

12. China Girl - 2018 Remaster

13. Modern Love - 2018 Remaster

14. Young Americans - 2016 Remaster

15. Golden Years - 2016 Remaster

16. Fame - 2016 Remaster

17. The Man Who Sold the World - 2015 Remaster

18. Lazarus

19. Sound and Vision - 2017 Remaster

20. The Jean Genie - 2013 Remaster

21. Suffragette City - 2012 Remaster

22. Five Years - 2012 Remaster

23. Queen Bitch - 2015 Remaster

24. Oh! You Pretty Things - 2015 Remaster

25. Rock 'n' Roll Suicide - 2012 Remaster

26. Blackstar

27. This Is Not America - 2002 Remaster

28. Cat People (Putting Out Fire) - 2018 Remaster

29. Dancing in the Street - 2002 Remaster

30. Magic Dance

31. Fashion - 2017 Remaster

32. Absolute Beginners - 2002 Remaster

33. Shadow Man

34. Lady Stardust - 2012 Remaster

35. Soul Love - 2012 Remaster

36. Sorrow - 2015 Remaster

37. Wild Is the Wind - 2016 Remaster

38. Where Are We Now?

39. All the Young Dudes

40. Hang on to Yourself - 2012 Remaster

41. You've Got A Habit Of Leaving - Radio Edit

42. Blue Jean - 2018 Remaster

43. Diamond Dogs - 2016 Remaster

44. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) - 2017 Remaster

45. I'm Afraid of Americans

46. Station to Station - 2016 Remaster

47. I Can't Give Everything Away

48 As The World Falls Down

49. Kooks - 2015 Remaster

50. Drive-In Saturday - 2013 Remaster

51. Star - 2012 Remaster

52. Lady Grinning Soul - 2013 Remaster

53. Slow Burn

54. The Stars (Are Out Tonight)

55. Hallo Spaceboy - 12″ Remix

56. Boys Keep Swinging - 2017 Remaster

57. John, I'm Only Dancing - Original Single Version, 2012 Remaster

58. Velvet Goldmine - 2015 Remaster

59. Andy Warhol - 2015 Remaster

60. Aladdin Sane - 2013 Remaster

61. Stay - 2016 Remaster

62. Breaking Glass - 2017 Remaster

63. Beauty and the Beast - 2017 Remaster

64. Warszawa - 2017 Remaster

65. Always Crashing in the Same Car - 2017 Remaster

66. Quicksand - 2015 Remaster

67. Seven

68. Loving The Alien - 2018 Remaster

69. Valentine's Day

70. Everyone Says 'Hi'

71. Never Get Old

72. Underground

73. Thursday's Child

74. Right - 2016 Remaster

75. The Wedding Song - 2003 Remaster