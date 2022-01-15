Sirius XM : Dive into David Bowie's top 75 fan-voted hits on his new channel

SiriusXM is celebrating the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all-new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honoring what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on January 8, listeners can hear music spanning Bowie's entire catalog - from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.
This special pop-up channel will run throughFebruary 2 on SiriusXM's Channel 104 and on the SXM App. The David Bowie Channel features live music from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie's greatest songs. Listeners can hear celebrity guest DJs - including from Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more - spotlighting their favorite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist. Additionally, listeners will enjoy covers of the music icon's songs by popular artists, as well as the Top 75 David Bowietracks (see the full tracklist below).
Top 75 David Bowie
1. Changes - 2015 Remaster
2. Heroes - 2017 Remaster
3. Under Pressure - Remastered 2011
4. Let's Dance - 2018 Remaster
5. Rebel Rebel - 2016 Remaster
6. Space Oddity - 2015 Remaster
7. Starman - 2012 Remaster
8. Life on Mars? - 2015 Remaster
9. Moonage Daydream - 2012 Remaster
10. Ashes to Ashes - 2017 Remaster
11. Ziggy Stardust - 2012 Remaster
12. China Girl - 2018 Remaster
13. Modern Love - 2018 Remaster
14. Young Americans - 2016 Remaster
15. Golden Years - 2016 Remaster
16. Fame - 2016 Remaster
17. The Man Who Sold the World - 2015 Remaster
18. Lazarus
19. Sound and Vision - 2017 Remaster
20. The Jean Genie - 2013 Remaster
21. Suffragette City - 2012 Remaster
22. Five Years - 2012 Remaster
23. Queen Bitch - 2015 Remaster
24. Oh! You Pretty Things - 2015 Remaster
25. Rock 'n' Roll Suicide - 2012 Remaster
26. Blackstar
27. This Is Not America - 2002 Remaster
28. Cat People (Putting Out Fire) - 2018 Remaster
29. Dancing in the Street - 2002 Remaster
30. Magic Dance
31. Fashion - 2017 Remaster
32. Absolute Beginners - 2002 Remaster
33. Shadow Man
34. Lady Stardust - 2012 Remaster
35. Soul Love - 2012 Remaster
36. Sorrow - 2015 Remaster
37. Wild Is the Wind - 2016 Remaster
38. Where Are We Now?
39. All the Young Dudes
40. Hang on to Yourself - 2012 Remaster
41. You've Got A Habit Of Leaving - Radio Edit
42. Blue Jean - 2018 Remaster
43. Diamond Dogs - 2016 Remaster
44. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) - 2017 Remaster
45. I'm Afraid of Americans
46. Station to Station - 2016 Remaster
47. I Can't Give Everything Away
48 As The World Falls Down
49. Kooks - 2015 Remaster
50. Drive-In Saturday - 2013 Remaster
51. Star - 2012 Remaster
52. Lady Grinning Soul - 2013 Remaster
53. Slow Burn
54. The Stars (Are Out Tonight)
55. Hallo Spaceboy - 12″ Remix
56. Boys Keep Swinging - 2017 Remaster
57. John, I'm Only Dancing - Original Single Version, 2012 Remaster
58. Velvet Goldmine - 2015 Remaster
59. Andy Warhol - 2015 Remaster
60. Aladdin Sane - 2013 Remaster
61. Stay - 2016 Remaster
62. Breaking Glass - 2017 Remaster
63. Beauty and the Beast - 2017 Remaster
64. Warszawa - 2017 Remaster
65. Always Crashing in the Same Car - 2017 Remaster
66. Quicksand - 2015 Remaster
67. Seven
68. Loving The Alien - 2018 Remaster
69. Valentine's Day
70. Everyone Says 'Hi'
71. Never Get Old
72. Underground
73. Thursday's Child
74. Right - 2016 Remaster
75. The Wedding Song - 2003 Remaster