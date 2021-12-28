Sirius XM : Dive into the major business trends of 2021 & look ahead to 2022 with Randi Zuckerberg

End 2021 and start 2022 off right as Randi Zuckerberg hosts two special editions of Randi Zuckerberg Means Business on Business Radio (Ch. 132)- featuring exclusive commentary about this year's biggest trends and what to keep an eye on in 2021.On December 29 at 12pm ET, Randi Zuckerberg's 2021 Year in Review Special reviews the business trends from the past year, including the tech that got us through 2021, technological milestones, triumphs of innovation, silver linings, as well as future themes and trends to watch in the year ahead.

Then, on January 5 at 12pm ET, Randi Zuckerberg's New Year New You Special looks ahead to the trends that will shape 2022 and beyond, including companies to watch, trends in health and wellness, and how we can put forth our best selves in the New Year. Guests will include Brett Thomas, Co-Founder of Cavu Venture Partners, on Building Brands for a Healthier World; and Payal Kadakia Pujji, Founder & Executive Chairman at ClassPass, a monthly subscription service providing access to one of the world's most extensive networks of fitness and wellness experiences.