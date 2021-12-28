Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Dive into the major business trends of 2021 & look ahead to 2022 with Randi Zuckerberg

12/28/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

End 2021 and start 2022 off right as Randi Zuckerberg hosts two special editions of Randi Zuckerberg Means Business on Business Radio (Ch. 132)- featuring exclusive commentary about this year's biggest trends and what to keep an eye on in 2021.On December 29 at 12pm ET, Randi Zuckerberg's 2021 Year in Review Special reviews the business trends from the past year, including the tech that got us through 2021, technological milestones, triumphs of innovation, silver linings, as well as future themes and trends to watch in the year ahead.

Then, on January 5 at 12pm ET, Randi Zuckerberg's New Year New You Special looks ahead to the trends that will shape 2022 and beyond, including companies to watch, trends in health and wellness, and how we can put forth our best selves in the New Year. Guests will include Brett Thomas, Co-Founder of Cavu Venture Partners, on Building Brands for a Healthier World; and Payal Kadakia Pujji, Founder & Executive Chairman at ClassPass, a monthly subscription service providing access to one of the world's most extensive networks of fitness and wellness experiences.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
05:17pSIRIUS XM : Dive into the major business trends of 2021 & look ahead to 2022 with Randi Zu..
PU
04:07pPHISH RADIO & SIRIUSXM PRESENT : Dinner And A Movie – Live from the Ninth Cube
PU
12:17aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channe..
PU
12/27SIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with men's names in the title (P..
PU
12/27SIRIUS XM : Metalcore band Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor shares the group's futu..
PU
12/25SIRIUS XM : Hear Roxanne Shanté teach, preach & reach during her new hip-hop & pop culture..
PU
12/23SIRIUS XM : Get festive with the Top 50 decade-spanning jingle-bell jams as chosen by &lsq..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Enjoy faith-based Christmas specials with Cardinal Dolan, Billy Graham & more
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channe..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Revisit live performances from top artists on the limited-run Small Stage Seri..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 797 M 25 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,45 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.26%25 797
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.10.05%767
HT&E LIMITED6.22%391
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.79%378
AUDACY, INC.4.45%351
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.27.18%206