    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
11/18/2022 | 01:09pm EST
6.325 USD   -0.55%
01:09pSirius Xm : Don't Miss Bruce Springsteen's Interview About His New Album on E Street Radio
PU
10:19aSirius Xm : The SXM App Introduces Refreshed Design and New Personalization Features
PU
11/17Transcript : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at Liberty Investor Day, Nov-17-2022 10:30 AM
CI
Sirius XM : Don't Miss Bruce Springsteen's Interview About His New Album on E Street Radio

11/18/2022 | 01:09pm EST
In celebration of Bruce Springsteen's soulful new covers album, Only The Strong Survive, the music legend will join host Jim Rotolo for an exclusive conversation on SiriusXM's E Street Radio (Ch. 20).

The special interview will premiere Wednesday, November 23, at 10am ET on E Street Radio and be available on the SXM App. See the full broadcast schedule below.

Tune in to Bruce's exclusive SiriusXM channel to hear music from his new album throughout the day (see the tracklist below). Plus, listen to a special called The Soul of Springsteen - featuring the original version of every song on Only The Strong Survive, followed by Bruce's version - available only on the SXM App here now.

Also, revisit Bruce's first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show from October 31, 2022. During the show, Bruce sat down with Howard and Robin Quivers to perform live and talk about his new album.

Bruce Springsteen Interview

November 23 at 10am and 6pm

November 24 at 9am and 5pm

November 25 at 4pm and 7pm

November 26 at 11am and 3pm

November 27 at 12pm and 8pm

Only The Strong Survive is Bruce's 21st album and his first covers LP since We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (2006). Produced by Rob Aniello, the new album features guest vocals by Sam Moore, contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton.

In a statement, Springsteen said, "I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? … My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it."

Watch Bruce's official music videos for "Nightshift," "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)," "Don't Play That Song" and the just-released "Turn Back the Hands of Time" below now.

Additionally, you can see Springsteen on tour with the E Street Band throughout North America and Europe starting in February. Earlier this year, he said on E Street Radio (Ch. 20) that he's "just aching to play … to travel and see our fans in all those distant cities."

Learn more about E Street Radio here.

Only The Strong Survive Tracklist

1. Only The Strong Survive
2. Soul Days [ft. Sam Moore]
3. Nightshift
4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
5. The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore
6. Turn Back the Hands of Time
7. When She Was My Girl
8. Hey, Western Union Man
9. I Wish It Would Rain
10. Don't Play That Song
11. Any Other Way
12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover [ft. Sam Moore]
13. 7 Rooms of Gloom
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted
15. Someday We'll Be Together

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 18:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
