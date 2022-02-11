Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Eminem lauds Dr. Dre's Super Bowl Halftime Show vision, calls Kendrick Lamar all-time great in exclusive interview with Sway

02/11/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ahead of what might be one of the most highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever - featuring performances by Eminem Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige - Sway Calloway spoke with Eminem to find out how the rapper is feeling and what to expect. Hear the full interview on Eminem's SiriusXM channel, Shade 45 (Ch. 45), on February 11 at noon ET. Check back soon for the full broadcast schedule, and watch preview clips from the conversation now below.

First and foremost, Eminem made it known that he and all of Detroit are rooting for Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. "Stafford - first of all, we feel like this is the closest we'll get to a Super Bowl, is through Matt Stafford," he explained. "So, it's a perfect scenario where I can root for a team that I like because of Matt Stafford and the Detroit connection."

Related: Check out SiriusXM's sports & entertainment specials for Super Bowl LVI Week

When Dr. Dre first approached Eminem with the Halftime Show idea, Eminem said, "I was trying to envision what Dre might do. I was thinking, like, 'Yeah, it's dope that all of us are going to rap together,' right? And that kind of thing, but I didn't expect the production to be like this. So, I was kind of blown away the first time I seen [sic] it. … Once you see it, it's just different."

At halftime during Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on February 13, tune in to Shade 45 live to hear the entire Pepsi Halftime Show. Listen as hip-hop legends Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance!

For more information on Shade 45, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
12:08aSIRIUS XM : Eminem lauds Dr. Dre's Super Bowl Halftime Show vision, calls Kendrick Lamar a..
PU
02/10SIRIUS XM : Feel the love (& lust) this Valentine's Day with steamy stories, meet-cute mom..
PU
02/10SIRIUS XM : Hear John Mayer perform & help a fan at his Small Stage Series concert
PU
02/10SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/09SIRIUS XM : Don't miss John Mayer's ‘Small Stage Series' show in Los Angeles for Sir..
PU
02/09SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (02/08/22)
PU
02/09SIRIUS XM : Eddie Vedder & his new band The Earthlings rip into songs from the Pearl Jam s..
PU
02/08SIRIUS XM : Reflect on the biggest 2022 Oscar snubs & surprises with host Kyle Anderson
PU
02/08SIRIUS XM : See Key Glock pull up in your city during his 2022 tour presented by Hip Hop N..
PU
02/08SIRIUS XM : Reflect on the biggest Oscar snubs as host Kyle Anderson weighs in on the nomi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 24 990 M 24 990 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,33 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.8.03%27 083
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.8.40%844
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.17%426
HT&E LIMITED-0.95%407
AUDACY, INC.-3.89%338
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-5.78%197